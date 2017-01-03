Mold the Future Of Unplanned Purchases

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

A Back End of Innovation Conference talk by Melissa Crompton, senior manager, New Model Innovation, The Hershey Co. In this changing retail landscape where trips in-store are down, how does a highly impulsive category remain relevant? And how do we become relevant to new audiences who are not going in stores?

Melissa Crompton’s discussion explored a “test and learn” approach that leveraged the equity of emerging partners to tap into new audiences and sell products in innovative channels.

Consumers are more connected than ever before. Changes in the pace of life are changing consumer culture to “I want what I want when I want it!”

So many changes are happening – in communication, in mobility. These changes create a commerce revolution, impacting how we think about unplanned purchases.

The question for Hershey: How can we solve for retail disruption, capture spontaneous purchases? Five questions serve as a filter to vet disruption:

Who or what? How can we look at food trends overall, meal kit delivery systems, Amazon Fresh – not just traditional competition.

Quantifiable? Can you quantify the impact and not just dismiss current growth, but look at predicted growth?

Will it stick? What is the difference between a real cultural shift versus a fad? Think of a fad as Google Glass, a trend as Fitbit, and a cultural shift as an iPhone.

What are the scenarios? How might the landscape look three to five years from now?

What can you do about it today? New partners? A new business model innovation?

What future are we working to create? Can we gain foresight by modeling out the future today to hedge our bets?

Some questions for Hershey: How can we disrupt the candy aisle? Can we offer experiences? How do we solve for unplanned purchases out of store?

“We tested both ridesharing and partnering with meal kits,” Crompton said. These test and learns helped the company understand consumers.

Sixteen percent of consumers order regularly. Sales are to hit $1.5 billion this year. It is redefining meal planning and procurement.

The company co-marketed, integrating the campaigns of both entities, Chef’d and Hershey.

For ride sharing, Hershey had different objectives: Engage in a meaningful way. Create experiences worth sharing. Drive content that increases loyalty. Hershey did three tests: in Nashville, Mexico, and Take 5 in Denver, Seattle and Nashville.

You need to find new ways to get in front of consumers. You can test and learn today to prepare for tomorrow.

Michael Graber, managing partner of the Southern Growth Studio, can be reached at southerngrowthstudio.com.