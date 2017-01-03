Lawmakers Address Prosecutors, ASD

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

The majority and minority leaders of the Tennessee Senate say there is political pressure to break the link in funding for prosecutors and public defenders.

“I think it takes both efforts,” state Senate Republican Leader Mark Norris of Collierville said on ‘Behind The Headlines,’ the WKNO/Channel 10 program. “I think we need more prosecutors. I think we also need more public defenders.”

State Senate Democratic Leader Lee Harris of Memphis said there is some pushback politically to unbundle the current formula without adding revenue to match an expenditure.

“We get that from a lot of folks who use the courtroom regularly, that they want to unbundle those things and they want everybody to kind of stand on their own in front of the Legislature,” he said. “That has really dangerous consequences because the public defender’s office, politically speaking, has an uphill climb as compared to the prosecutor’s office.”

Norris and Harris are both attorneys. A request by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich for more prosecutors is among the items the Legislature will consider in its 2017 session that opens Jan. 10 in Nashville.

“There’s nothing worse than having a poor defense,” Norris said. “You don’t want to have to retry these cases. You talk about clogging up the system. You want them done right the first time and you want justice to be served.”

But Harris says that can get lost in the desire of office holders to be seen as tough on crime, especially after record homicide counts this year in major cities across the country, including Memphis.

“Every politician comes into office saying they are going to be tough on crime,” he said. “That is the mantra they are most comfortable with. But they don’t come into office thinking about how the courtroom system works, how public defenders play an important role about fairness and justices.”

Norris said the state funding balance between prosecutors and defenders isn’t where he wants it to be. But he said he will try again in the 2017 session to beef up defender funding in the juvenile justice system.

“Kids are entitled to counsel, too,” he said. “And it may be an easier pill for some people to swallow if we make sure their rights are being defended by a public defender in the first instance.”

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

The two legislative leaders differ on how to approach problems in the state-run Achievement School District.

The district, now in its fifth school year, is for the bottom 5 percent of schools in the state in terms of student achievement, with the ASD having the authority to take over any of those schools without the consent of the public school district they come from.

Norris sponsored the companion legislation that created Innovation Zone schools and funded them within conventional local school districts. It is the counterpart to the ASD in terms of longer school days, more and quicker intervention with students who fall behind and other turn-around measures.

All but two of the state’s ASD schools are in Memphis. And so far, the I-Zone schools are outperforming ASD schools on achievement test results.

“The ASD has not performed up to expectations and so they should be held accountable for not performing up to expectations,” Harris said in a conversation that continued after the taping of the television show. “The moratorium on its ability to expand is probably a good thing given that it hasn’t met expectations.”

The ASD won’t add any schools next year.

Norris said there will be a continued “evolution” of the ASD, including “guardrails” on the ASD’s school selection process and the development of a long-term strategy for how schools exit the ASD and return to conventional school districts.

Harris counts himself as opposed, at least for now, to a new state proposal outlined by Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen last month that would stop the ASD from taking a school in the bottom 5 percent as soon as it enters the bottom 5 percent.

Local school districts would instead have four school years to turnaround the achievement results before it becomes eligible for an ASD takeover.

“The idea that we’re going to continue to have no accountability from the Shelby County Schools system – we can’t continue that,” Harris said. “The short answer is that it’s probably not a good idea. Continued eligibility – that there is something out there to keep you honest. We want to keep something out there.”

Harris acknowledged that House Democrats from Shelby County have a much different view on the ASD and have been vocal critics of it.

Norris disagrees with Harris on that specific point.

“Do you think we should create an Achievement School District for the Achievement School District?” Norris replied to Harris. “It’s like the Russian doll within the doll.”