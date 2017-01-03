Last Word: A Rainbow's Tale, The Two Holiday Peaks and Crosstown High Plans

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

I saw it all so clearly on a very cloudy and very rainy Monday in the city. A strong rainbow with bold colors across town from the setting sun on the river. Not some play rainbow that you create with a garden hose or some alleged double rainbow that depends on where you stand. As we were fond of saying in these parts in the 1980s and the 1990s – this was a “world class” rainbow.

Like the one on the Rainbow “Rising” album cover in the 1970s but without the hand. I digress even though I rock as well.

It was a rainbow bursting its way through heavy clouds. At first I could only see very short parts of it but with a bit of time some of the clouds shifted and I could see the arc of the rainbow on its way to the pot of gold.

I drove north thinking this was the time I would find the exact location. I saw Faecbook posts from some of you stuck in traffic on 385 and couldn’t help but notice you were northbound, obviously looking for the rainbow’s end as well.

Me? I went north on Second Street, a narrow and winding road where you really have to be careful for deer. And that’s where I lost sight of the rainbow’s end in west Frayser, just before Second turns into Whitney near the old utility station, the old International Harvester plan and Harvester Inn.

Some of you may think this is a fool’s errand. Clearly, you might think, the better place to be would be on the rainbow admiring the view of the setting sun or looking at how little the people are on the ground below.

Some of you said the rainbow sprang from below the turf of the Liberty Bowl. If so, why was our ill-starred path to an NFL franchise so long, I would ask.

But for me, the rainbow’s path led to Frayser where I grew up. And soon enough I wasn’t looking for a pot of gold but riding in some areas that you may think are very far from a pot of gold.

I would only remind you that rainbows don’t come without some clouds. That darkness is often what makes the brightest and longest arcs for all to see ... almost as long as our memories of places that change in their journey through storms and sunny days that become years and years.

The rainbow could also be a reminder that Tuesday marks the first Memphis City Council session of the year – or not.

Either way, council member Berlin Boyd begins his year-long tenure as the new chairman of the body succeeding Kemp Conrad. Yes, this does necessitate some changes in the council seating arrangement. And Boyd’s duties include being a proctor of sorts on council days to make sure council committee sessions finish on time and don’t go over, at least not by too much. The committee sessions start a bit later with the new year – 10:15 a.m. instead of the usual 8:30 a.m.

And among the more interesting items Tuesday is an 11:15 a.m. public safety committee discussion on “MPD strategies for public disturbances.”

As usual you can follow the council session at 3:30 p.m. with our live coverage @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols and that’s also the place to get updates from the committee sessions earlier in the council day.

It turns out there are two holiday shipping peaks with e-commerce on the rise. The second peak is shipping back merchandise for what used to be the post-Christmas visit to the returns counter – remember that ritual?

The first executive director of Crosstown High School comes here from a start-up school in North Carolina that grew from a middle school to a high school. Chris Terrill’s appointment was announced Monday by the Crosstown High Board and the board says it has also decided the school will be a charter school. There had been some attempts to work out a more direct relationship with Shelby County Schools that would have leaned closer to an optional school than a charter school. The SCS board approved the Crosstown charter application last year.

Meanwhile, the first apartment residents in Crosstown Concourse moved in over the New Year’s weekend on the way to a May grand opening of the development.

Next week at this time, the Tennessee Legislature will be in session. With that in mind, we had the majority and minority leaders of the state Senate on WKNO’s Behind The Headlines.

Mark Norris and Lee Harris, the majority and minority leaders respectively, covered a lot of ground in our half hour conversation including some political pressure to unbundle funding for public defenders that comes automatically if the state increases funding for prosecutors.

And a difference of opinion over the state’s new plan to go with new federal ESSA standards. They would require a local school system get the first crack at turning around schools in the state’s bottom 5 percent in terms of student achievement. That’s instead of the current system that makes any school in the bottom 5 percent – recent or old – fair game for the Achievement School District to take over. Harris says the change takes away any incentive for conventional school systems to turn around the school. Norris says the results so far show the ASD has problems and to let it continue to hold onto schools that aren’t improving suggests there could be an ASD for the ASD.

Looking for something to put on your new clean desk calendar that you haven’t even spilled coffee on yet. How about the city’s latest festival. Vintage901 is March 10-12 and its focus is wine, food and music at various locations from Tiger Lane to Stax to the Halloran Centre to other sites.

As the festival season grows, so grows the tent business and Mahaffey Tent & Event Rentals has been at it since 1924 – before Memphis in May, even before the Cotton Carnival.

In a similar vein, a guest column from Derrick Von Stein of ServiceMaster by Stratos on what it takes to get FedExForum ready for an event.

The next Tigers game on the schedule at the Forum is Thursday against Connecticut – the first Tigers game of 2017.

The Grizz won’t be back home until Sunday when they play the Jazz. It’s the Clippers in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Someone out there likes our traffic conditions. The flow of Memphis traffic as well as the geography of the city played a role in the city’s four month-old use of a mobile stroke unit, according to the chairman of the UTHSC Department of Neurology. Think of this as part of an emergency room in an ambulance called specifically for strokes where seconds count and finding out what is going on yields results the sooner it is discovered.

A lot of you got Echo’s for Christmas – the Amazon device that you talk to and which responds and does things through your wireless network. Here’s an AP explainer about how the devices work -- what Echo keeps and stores -- with of course Amazon not revealing some proprietary information.