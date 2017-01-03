Food-Stamp Recipients in Arkansas Drop By Nearly 25,000

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The number of Arkansas residents participating in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has decreased by nearly 25,000 since new federal requirements were imposed Jan. 1.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2hzNkQu) reports that the state began enforcing requirements that limit the food stamp program to three months for able-bodied, childless adults ages 18 to 49, unless they're in school or participating in volunteer or job-training programs.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services shut off the benefits to about 9,000 people by April 1. A department spokesman says about 15,000 more people lost the benefits or became ineligible for them between April and November.

A study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, shows 418,000 Arkansas residents participated in the program as of April.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.