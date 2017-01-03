VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com.

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

The free Upstanders Film Series, hosted by Facing History and Ourselves in partnership with the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, kicks off with “At the River I Stand” Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. atBrooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Each Wednesday in January, the museum will screen a film celebrating individuals who speak out, stand up for others and create positive change, followed by a discussion facilitated by Facing History and Ourselves. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration runs Thursday, Jan. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 8, and will feature more than 20 events. Here are a few of the highlights:

Thursday, Jan. 5: “Viva Las Vegas” sing-along, free screening and sing-along, 7 p.m., Guest House at Graceland theater, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Friday, Jan. 6: Archives Show and Tell, free presentation and up-close look at some treasured pieces from the Graceland Archives, 11 a.m., Guest House theater.

Saturday, Jan. 7: The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 2 p.m. Guest House theater. “Elvis at the Movies,” concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St; buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn. Hound Dog Tour by Backbeat Tours, hear Elvis hits performed live on this musical bus tour with stops at important Elvis locales, 11 a.m. departure from 143 Beale St.; buy tickets at backbeattours.com.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.