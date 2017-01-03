Crosstown High Hires Terrill As Executive Director

VOL. 132 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Crosstown High School is still forming. But the school to open for classes at Crosstown Concourse in August 2018 has an executive director.

The board of Crosstown High announced Monday, Jan. 2, that it has named Chris Terrill, an educator from Mooresville, North Carolina, as the school’s first executive director.

Terrill comes to Memphis from being head of schools for Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville since June 2012. Before that he was founding principal at Oasis Middle School and High School in Cape Coral, Florida and principal of Hill City Middle and Elementary School in Hill City, Kansas.

Terrill has started four schools and led seven in his career.

“It’s not my first rodeo,” he said of the Crosstown job. “But not many educators get to experience that process from the start to the very end.”

He was one of 100 applicants who applied to a search committee, some from other countries. Terrill said the setting of the school, in the redeveloped 1.5 million square foot building, was what drew him to the job.

“There are going to be a lot of community partnerships that are right there inside of that vertical urban village,” he said. “We’ll be able to make real world connections with kids at a higher rate than probably a traditional high school would just because of that proximity to a lot of really dynamic organizations inside the concourse.”

Terrill said his goal is for the school to be “a model for education everywhere.”

“Learning will be relevant and tied directly to the greater Memphis community with focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), business and public service,” he said. “I see an appetite and a need for reform in education in Memphis.”

Crosstown High School is approved by Shelby County Schools to operate as a charter school.

Organizers of the school, including Christian Brothers University, had said they were talking with SCS officials about operating as a “contract school.”

But Crosstown board chairman and CBU President John Smarrelli said Monday Crosstown High will be a charter school.

“We thought it was most prudent at this point to go full speed ahead on the charter,” he said. “The Shelby County Schools have enough going on.”

The school will open with the 2018-2019 school year as a 9-12 high school for 500 students with the hiring of a principal the next task.

Smarrelli also said the high school is integral to the university’s remake of its college of education.

The concourse building renovation in what was once the Sears Crosstown building originally included space for a charter school that was to be operated by Gestalt Community Schools.

Gestalt later pulled out of the project leading to talks with Shelby County Schools leaders about opening an optional or open attendance high school in the development. The talks didn’t make much progress as a direct operation by SCS with some school board members concerned about the impact of the school on Central High School and East High School.

Since then, the Crosstown High board pursued charter status.