Proposal to Limit Trucks’ Speed On US Roadways Closer to Becoming Law

VOL. 10 | NO. 5 | Saturday, January 28, 2017

A proposal by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that would require speed limiters on all heavy-duty trucks traveling on U.S. roadways might finally become law this year after more than a decade in the works.

Under the rule, vehicles weighing more than 26,000 pounds would have to comply. The FMCSA expects the safety measure will save lives as well as more than $1 billion in fuel costs each year.

An exact maximum speed has yet to be determined but the proposal outlines the benefits of setting the maximum speed at 60, 65 or 68 miles per hour. Some trucking agencies oppose the legislation, but regulatory agencies say their fears are unfounded, because Canada, which has required speed limiters for years, has had no major issues with the devices. Trucks traveling into Canada from the U.S. also must have speed-limiting technology in place.

"Most drivers would prefer not to be told what they have to do any more than they already are," said Rusty Vollmer, owner of Mid-South Truckers Group, an association that handles insurance purchasing for owner-operators and more than 1,500 independent contractors. "But from an insurance perspective, when I look at claims, speeding is related to probably more claim situations than anything else."

Vollmer believes driving a little slower than the flow of traffic is a positive, but he's more concerned with the attitude of a driver and whether there is a tendency to "drive hard" in town or in certain speed zones.

The proposed rule just went through a public comment phase, which ended in December. Comments were received from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the American Trucking Association, state trucking associations and law enforcement agencies.

Lt. Allen England of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s commercial vehicle administrative section said some critics claim the rule will cause congestion because trucks are limited to the same speed as they try to pass each other.

“But Canada says that has not caused any great issues for them,” England said. “It has also helped with their fatality rate.”

He believes crashes are a problem with trucks. While there are fewer truck crashes than passenger vehicle crashes, the truck’s size and weight makes it more of a potential hazard. The theory is that if you limit the speed, you limit the possibility of severe crashes.

“The majority of the larger fleets out there now, like Wal-Mart and Averitt, are already self-regulated,” said England. “They do that because they are looking at crash factors, trying to minimize wear and tear on the vehicles, and trying to get maximum fuel efficiency due to the high cost of fuel.”

Memphis-based Ozark Motor Lines’ 750-truck fleet has speed limiters capped at between 65 mph and 68 mph.

“Every truck built since the 1980s has speed limiters on them,” said Willard Stanfill, head of safety for Ozark. “So the technology is there, the trucks are equipped, but the question is: Where do you set the limiter? But it’s not just the speed. Unfortunately, highway deaths have increased for the past two years.”

Stanfill says he has received complaints from motorists who say a truck would not speed up to get out of the way in certain speed zones, and he has to explain to them that the trucks cannot go faster than what they are set for.

Ozark primarily operates in the space between Dallas and Chicago and east to the Atlantic.

“A lot of companies started doing using the speed limiters years ago when fuel costs went so high,” said Walter Littlejohn, safety manager for Road Runner Intermodal Service, which uses an average of 50 trucks operated by independent contractors to serve a 300-mile radius around Memphis, primarily to transport products to and from railcars.

Independent contractors who own their own trucks currently can set the limiter to whatever speed they like.

“We do monitor their trucks [through an electronic logging device on each truck], so if they are speeding it notifies us,” Littlejohn said.

Historically, a proposed law could go up for a vote a few months after the comments phase ends, but with a new presidential administration now in place, things are more up in the air.

“It’s strictly my opinion, but I feel there could be a rulemaking come down on it this year unless the new administration decides to axe it,” said England. “It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

In most newer-model trucks, the speed can be limited by adjusting the engine control module, which can be done by a mechanic or technician. Older trucks without the module would need to be upgraded to become compliant if the proposed rule becomes law. Companies likely would have a couple of years to make their trucks compliant before the law takes effect, and new trucks could be set at the factory.