Jan 27-Feb 2, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 5 | Saturday, January 28, 2017

1985: The Memphis Showboats of the United States Football league play the New Jersey Generals in Charlotte, N.C., in the preseason opener for the USFL’s second and final season. The Showboats cut Ole Miss star John Fourcade before the exhibition, but Mossy Cade and Leonard Coleman, from the University of Texas and Vanderbilt respectively, have joined the defense. Returning are Reggie White and Walter Lewis.

1974: On the front page of The Daily News, a groundbreaking at 1150 Dovecrest Road for the James Kerwin Housing for the Elderly and Elderly Disabled. The 100-bed public housing facility was named for the former director of the Memphis Housing Authority.

1968: James Brown at The Mid-South Coliseum, followed a week later by a bill of Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Conway Twitty.

Source: “Memphis Rocks” by Ron Hall

1945: The City Commission approves the West Model Park subdivision, on land south of Chelsea Avenue owned by W.G. Curry. The area included homes built before the subdivision, including ones on Hunter Avenue.

1930: On the front page of The Daily News, county agent W.M. Landess and city commissioner Sam Jackson are in Knoxville to have a look at that city’s development of a “curb market” – a market area for the sale of produce as well as other goods with the shops in stalls or in bays of buildings. Eventually the city will develop the area of Cleveland near the then-new Sears Crosstown building as the Memphis Curb Market.