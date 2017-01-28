VOL. 10 | NO. 5 | Saturday, January 28, 2017

The 33rd annual International Blues Challenge will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, at various Downtown locations. The Blues Foundation’s annual international competition and showcase also features nightly jams, workshops, the Keeping the Blues Alive Awards ceremony and more. Visit blues.org for details and a daily schedule.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Incognito Art Auction and Party on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment as you bid in the silent auction, or buy your favorite painting outright for $250 during Buy-It-Now time from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers; reservations required. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/incognito or call 901-636-4131.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will continue the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at One Accord Ministries, 1708 Vera Cruz St. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Others forums will be held Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at different locations. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

The Fancy Little Flea Market, co-sponsored by DIY boutique me & mrs. jones and the Germantown Parks & Recreation Department, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Germantown’s Bobby Lanier Farm Park, 2660 Cross Country Drive. The market will include regional vintage and handmade vendors; milk paint demonstration and a book signing with special guest Marian Parsons (Miss Mustard Seed); hands-on workshops; and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate or online at mrsjonespaintedfinishes.com.

American Red Cross will host a blood drive Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wolfchase Galleria, 2760 N. Germantown Parkway. The Red Cross needs blood (all types) and platelet donations to address a severe shortage caused by winter weather. Visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 800-733-2767 for donation guidelines and appointments.

The Metal Museum will hold an opening reception for “Tributaries: Caitie Sellers: Placeholder” Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. Sellers will discuss her process and work at a 2 p.m. gallery talk in the Keeler & Sturm Galleries. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host Balé Folclórico da Bahia Sunday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The 38-member troupe of dancers, musicians and singers performs a repertory based on "Bahian" folkloric dances of African origin. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com, and come early for a Brazilian food truck and live music in the GPAC lobby starting at 5 p.m.

Association for Women Attorneys will host its 37th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., suite 3300. The AWA will induct its 2017 board officers and committee chairs and award scholarships to deserving University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email ldeakins@lewisthomason.com or call 901-577-6152.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Janne Zaccagnino of Ralph Jones Home Plans will present “Landlords vs. Animals: What you need to know about current laws and renting to a service dog family.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Courtyard Memphis East, 6015 Park Ave. Steve Reynolds, CEO of Tripbam, will present “Hotel Procurement Strategies: How to get the best hotel rates and drive preferred programs.” Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Guest speaker Kerri Guyton, director of brand content at Obsidian Public Relations, will present “Crisis Communication and Management: What you don’t know will hurt you.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.

IRIS Orchestra, in partnership with Memphis College of Art and Germantown Performing Arts Center, will present a student art show and sale Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The show will feature MCA students’ pieces inspired by IRIS’ February concert, “A River Runs Through It.” Dress is artistic; no RSVP required. Visit irisorchetra.org.