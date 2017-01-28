Editorial: The Page Turns On Our Book Places

VOL. 10 | NO. 5 | Saturday, January 28, 2017

The decline of locally owned bookstores in Memphis and beyond hasn’t happened in a vacuum. So while we lament their precarious existence, it’s important to keep a few other points in mind.

We aren’t necessarily reading less. In fact, judging by the number of folks with heads down and devices in hand, it seems we are reading more than ever – just in a different form.

And we have to ask: Are you reading this online or in print? This isn’t any less local just because you don’t get ink on your fingers.

Maybe what readers lament isn’t the loss of a locally owned bookstore itself, but rather the loss of the experience – the contemplation in environments whose very boundaries are walls of bound books.

In dollars and cents, a space the size of Booksellers at Laurelwood has proven to be too big to make sense financially, although it seems perfect for several hours of contemplation and even meditation – a kind of spiritual maze.

So our thoughts may run to the library, where such activity has always been free and still is. But even our libraries have changed, with the addition of collaborative spaces and work areas as well as technology that offers a connection to a broader world outside the library walls.

Once a fortress of red sandstone and then an upper-story modernist box, the Cossitt Library, Memphis’ first public library, is envisioned as a capitol of sorts for a renewed riverfront under the banner of The Fourth Bluff. And inside that capitol are the sounds of small discussion groups, film screenings and the turning of a page beneath the winsome trees in back that frame the city harbor.

The area at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library where you once perused the new arrivals has been transformed into Cloud901, an interactive learning lab for teenagers stocked with 8,300 square feet of technology and space to create, aimed at the heart of what we once called the digital divide.

The chances are better than ever that you know someone who has written a book and published it either independently or through a small imprint. Books that don’t bear the mark of a major publishing house are proliferating, with indigenous stories and verse that speak exclusively to your local soul and are sold one copy at a time. Often, these books are available only in two places: online behemoths such as Amazon, and the local bookstores they’re steadily putting out of business.

Yes, we need local bookstores just as every home needs at least one bookcase filled with volumes old, new and in between.

But we also should understand that literacy isn’t limited to physical books. Literacy is what we write for no one but ourselves that someone may connect with long after we are gone.

Literacy is comprehending those books in the context of a world that becomes broader when what we read is more than an escape from the world around us – whether we’re turning the pages literally or figuratively.