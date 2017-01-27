RDC’s Role Changes With New Riverfront Task Force

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

The role of the Riverfront Development Corp., a nonprofit group raising private money and receiving a static amount of city funding that was a precursor to the county park conservancies of the last decade, changed this week.

The change came in Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s announcement of a Riverfront Task Force, a 17-member group headed by Alan Crone, special counsel to the mayor.

The RDC, set in motion by then-Mayor Willie Herenton in 2000, operates and maintains the riverfront for the city of Memphis. And that remains the case in what amounts to a restarting of city planning efforts aimed at linking up the various new attractions and development along the riverfront in the last five years.

That includes Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, Beale Street Landing, Big River Crossing and Confluence Park – the Wolf River Greenway trailhead currently under construction where the Wolf River meets the Mississippi River on Mud Island.

The RDC pulled a $6 million permit with the local Office of Construction Code Enforcement in August to begin restoring the cobblestone landing, with the project to go to bid late last year or early this year.

Cobblestone restoration is another on-again, off-again long-term undertaking. And the tedious nature of that work across three city administrations has defined the difficulty of the RDC’s task.

It’s been a hard five or six years for the RDC, with the landing drifting through doubts that the twice-collapsed overnight riverboat cruise business would ever be back to stay and a higher price tag than expected.

RDC president Benny Lendermon has been open about Bass Pro Shops’ reality differing from expectations that its customer base would also be a boon to the rest of the riverfront.

And Mud Island River Park remains without a long-sought redevelopment, despite two rounds of requests for proposals, or RFPs, seeking plans for all or parts of the park.

Lendermon sees the RDC as more involved and having “a much better relationship with the city administration” with the move to the task force.

The task force opens with an emphasis on seeking broad public input.

“As we approach our bicentennial year … my vision is to have a riverfront that engages with every member of the community, not just those who live and work Downtown,” Strickland said at the Wednesday, Jan. 25, announcement of the group.

With that broad input, Lendermon later said, there will be a way to “sort through the tough issues in a nonpolitical way.”

The RDC rounded up the private funding for the effort and hired Studio Gang, an architecture firm, to oversee the public input process and advise on ways forward that at the outset don’t appear to involve building new structures.

It’s more about linking existing attractions with more events and programming.

Studio Gang, founded by Jeanne Gang, designed the Aqua Tower and Nature Boardwalk at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. The firm also is involved in the expansion of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the new U.S. Embassy in Brazil.

The firm’s philosophy is to incorporate the ecology of an area into the design that makes the structures of a city.

That was also the philosophy behind the design of Beale Street Landing by RTN, the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based firm picked in a competition to design the landing.

“The intent for us was to celebrate the river,” RTN principal Javier Rivarola told The Daily News in June 2014 when the landing opened.

Gia Biagi of Studio Gang this week noted the five-mile stretch of riverfront and the different elevations and settings it takes in.

“Riding a golf cart end to end and over the bridge and back,” she said, referring to Big River Crossing, “shows the enormous potential of things that have already happened.”