The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Nashville Mayor Backs Push to Bring MLS Soccer to City

The Associated Press

Updated 2:54PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is backing a push to attract a professional soccer team by building a new soccer stadium.

Barry says in a news release Thursday that the Fairgrounds Nashville would be the best place for a new stadium to host a Major League Soccer team.

The mayor says no formal deals have been finalized, but the city is helping to submit an application to MLS.

Barry says a private-public partnership would be necessary, "with an emphasis on 'private.'"

She says the addition would not come at the expense of other offerings at the fairgrounds, including racing, the flea market or the fair.

Last year, $12 million was set aside to renovate the fairgrounds, in addition to $3 million for community soccer fields there.

