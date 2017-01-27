Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Nashville Federal Judge to Resign, Return to Private Firm

The Associated Press

Updated 2:54PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal judge in Nashville says he will resign and return to private practice, giving President Donald Trump a second federal judgeship to fill in the city.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2k8gaJE) that Chief U.S. District Judge Kevin H. Sharp sent his resignation letter to the president Thursday and will work his last day April 15.

The 54-year-old says he will join the Nashville branch of Sanford Heisler, a national civil rights law firm. Sharp was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2011. He has been chief judge since 2014.

In December, U.S. District Judge Todd Campbell announced he would take senior status, leaving his seat vacant as well.

Trump will nominate judges for the federal bench in Nashville, and the U.S. Senate will confirm them.

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

