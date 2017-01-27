Mississippi Mulls Regulations for Fantasy Sports Betting

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Fantasy sports betting operators could soon face an 8 percent tax on their Mississippi revenue.

House Bill 967 would establish the tax and authorize the Mississippi Gaming Commission to regulate sports betting operations online or in casinos. The bill passed the House Gaming Committee on Thursday and moves to the full House for more debate.

Mississippi legalized fantasy sports betting last year and established a study group to recommend rules. Those recommendations are in the bill.

Operators would have to undergo a background check, get a state license and be audited annually. They also would have to verify that people placing bets are at least 21.

Republican Rep. Scott DeLano of Biloxi says the regulations could ensure that fantasy sports betting doesn't affect the integrity of casino gambling operations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.