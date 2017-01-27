Lifeblood Puts Out Call for Blood Donations

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Lifeblood calls it a perfect storm of obstacles. Blood donations are down at the moment, according to the organization, and it’s the result of a combination of catalysts – everything from this being flu season, leaving potential donors sick, to the rush to recover from the holidays that leads some people to overlook giving blood.

Whatever the reason, says Lifeblood marketing and communications manager Mitzi Breaux, the need at the moment is urgent.

“Donations have been down drastically since the beginning of the year,” she said. That’s also a continuation of a trend that’s been forming over the past few years.

It takes an average of 300 donations every day to sustain patient usage in the hospitals Lifeblood works with.

That flow has been interrupted by factors that also include the recent cold snap and a spate of bad weather.

“With the inclement weather we had in the Memphis area at the beginning of the month, it just worsened the situation,” Breaux said, adding that inclement weather around the nation also has a local effect.

“Blood centers are able to rely on one another whenever one is in a dire situation and don’t have the products we need or blood type we need,” she said. “We’re able to reach out to other states for help, but right now donations across the country are so low because of the severe weather conditions.”

Breaux said Lifeblood is in a “very critical situation” for all blood types, but particularly needs Type O-negative red cells and Type AB platelets.

The situation nationally isn’t much better. The American Red Cross issued a similar plea earlier this month for donations.

The Red Cross, which provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, reports it received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

Nearly 100 blood drives had to be canceled in December, the Red Cross said, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“We need eligible individuals to give blood and platelets as soon as possible,” said Chris Hrouda, executive vice president for Red Cross Blood Services.

The Red Cross has to collect almost 14,000 blood and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers nationwide.

Among the local requirements for donating blood, meanwhile, volunteers must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Those who are ages 16 or 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

The donation process takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, and donors get a free cholesterol test.

“We just need people to donate,” Breaux said. “Once they do, the blood goes to the lab in Memphis on Madison and it’s processed, it’s tested and stored. Then it’s in a Lifeblood vehicle, and it’s being delivered to the lab of a hospital nearby.”