Incorporate Life Planning in Your Financial Plan

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Ray’s Take You may already devote considerable attention to the financial side of retirement planning: how much to save, how to invest, different ways of turning your nest egg into a reliable retirement income, etc. But have you given thought to retirement lifestyle planning?

If your goal is to quit work, still be able to pay the bills, take a few trips each year and indulge in your favorite hobby, that’s one type of planning. But, if your goal is to trade in your current career for something you’ve dreamed of doing, like turning your hobby into a small business, that’s another type of planning entirely. Instead of asking, “How much do I need to save,” you need to ask, “How am I willing to change my lifestyle in order to achieve my goal?”

Will a smaller house, less-expensive car or fewer high-priced vacations help you create the life you want for yourself? It’s all about deciding what life you want to live now and in the future and merging those two images to find the point at which you can make both a reality. It is nothing short of creating a new identity.

Once you have that image, it’s more about the mechanics of orchestrating a transition than it is about just saving a certain amount of money or earning a certain rate of return on your investments. Just as each person has his or her own definition of happiness, the decision to pursue a lifestyle change is highly personal. It should be expected that the process will cause some friction between spouses. It can involve enormous upheaval, but it can also result in enormous satisfaction.

Prior to taking the leap, you should carefully examine your motivation and your financial resources. Then all you have to do is come up with the plan that will get you there. A financial planner can help you put the pieces together.

Dana’s Take Baby boomers are changing the face of retirement, so the concept of lifestyle planning isn’t surprising. And it’s vitally important that they have a plan in place for their second act. With all the improvement on the medical front, boomers are reaching the traditional retirement age in better health and with a lot more energy than previous generations.

For boomers, the concept of a life of full-time leisure or full-time work is being rejected. A happy retirement consists of integrating work, play and volunteer activities. Today’s retirees are the new guinea pigs. As they shift away from the notion of working like crazy for 40 years and goofing around for 20, they are creating the new “normal” of a blend between learning, working and leisure.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.