Imperfect Grizzlies? Yes, And They Have Much Company

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

T he Grizzlies have two wins over both the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. That’s, you know, not supposed to happen. And this week, LeBron James sounded off on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ desperate need for a backup point guard. So the world champions have issues.

And that Toronto Raptors team the Grizzlies just defeated 101-99 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at FedExForum? They came in owning the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They left with a stinging loss, their fifth in a row, and sounding, well, rather like the Grizzlies of late.

Suffice to say, Camelot does not have an NBA franchise.

“We can’t wait until we get knocked on our heels to start playing hard,” said Raptors guard Norman Powell.

See, other teams dig themselves a hole, too.

“It’s a long year,” said Toronto coach Dwane Casey. “Guys have to stick together, stay positive. We’re going through a grind time. We’ll be stronger coming out of this.”

Sounds like an echo from Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, doesn’t it?

“Right now, words mean nothing,” said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who almost single-handedly stole the game for his team on a night when All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan sat out with an ankle injury. “It’s our fifth straight loss. We’re not playing good basketball. We’re playing hard, but we’re not playing good basketball. We are not shooting well. We’ve just got to figure it out.

“Words literally mean nothing. Actions are louder than words.”

Marc Gasol or Mike Conley easily could have said almost the same thing about the Grizzlies and, well, probably did at some point.

Truth is, all but the most elite teams are going to have deep valleys in the 82-game journey that is the NBA regular season. It’s insane to believe otherwise.

But because the Grizzlies have a first-year coach and a bit of a re-mix in the rotation, a spell of lackluster play – they’re 5-5 in their last 10 games heading into the Friday, Jan. 27 game at Portland – raises questions. And it doesn’t take much for questions to morph into suspicions and conspiracy theories.

Which also doesn’t discount the possibility that, well, for a while anyway, the Grizzlies’ locker room hasn’t been the happiest place on earth. Tony Allen attempted to quiet fears by going on Periscope last weekend, but predictably all that did was heighten concern that the Grizzlies weren’t right internally and that was to blame for their deteriorating defense on the court.

The 119-95 thrashing they took at the hands of the Houston Rockets last weekend at FedExForum offered evidence of said dysfunction.

Gasol said postgame of that defensive effort: “We didn’t trust the guy behind us.”

Fizdale said: “We were all over the place defensively tonight,” adding that he was most disappointed with “our body language and our disconnect.”

It was a bad look. The chemistry felt out of whack.

Then the Grizzlies got three days between games. Time to decompress and time to practice and re-commit to fundamentals.

They beat the Raptors without forward JaMychal Green, who now has a knee issue, and forward Chandler Parsons also sat out to rest one or both of his fragile knees.

But Gasol scored a career-best 42 points and hit 5 of 10 threes, an element of his game that wasn’t unleashed until Fizdale’s arrival. Allen posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. And Zach Randolph stepped back into the starting lineup and scored 16 points with eight rebounds and three assists.

The Grizzlies felt ever the same and in no trouble at all.

“To play defense the way we did for four quarters is what we wanted to accomplish,” Conley said.

Even through their recent struggles, the Grizzlies start the upcoming six-game road trip with a defensive rating of 96.5 – second-best in the NBA. Their 18 clutch wins also ranks second.

But yes, they are 29th in offensive rating at 106.1 and their effective field goal percentage is also 29th at 48.6.

They also play at the third-slowest pace in the league.

In many ways, they are the Grizzlies we’ve always known.

But this season about 27 percent of their points have come from 3-pointers, which ranks 13th in the league. And only 40.1 percent of their points are scored in the paint, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

So they have undergone change, too.

They are neck-and-neck with Oklahoma City for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and there is more than a six-game gap from the Grizzlies to current No. 8 placeholder Denver, which is several games under .500.

So making the playoffs seems almost a lock. The Grizzlies are playing for seeding and to attain collective consistency and enhanced trust with one another, the elements of their game that have contributed mightily to those 18 clutch wins.

If there is still some degree of disconnect, something from within, then Fizdale believes the timing is right for this six-game road trip.

“I love it,” he said. “Every road trip we seem to get a little closer and more connected. Here we go again.”