Garrison Resigns As Head of MATA

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Memphis Area Transit Authority president and general manager Ron Garrison has resigned the leadership of the city’s public transportation system, citing health reasons.

The MATA board accepted Garrison’s sudden resignation at an emergency meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, at City Hall and named Gary Rosenfeld, chief administrative officer under Garrison, as the interim MATA CEO.

MATA board chairman Sean Healy announced the board will undertake a national search for Garrison’s replacement, and Rosenfeld indicated he is interested in applying along with others.

“We received notice from Mr. Garrison earlier today about his intent to resign,” Healy said. “Yes, it was sudden.”

Garrison was not at the meeting.

Garrison got the Memphis post in July 2014 after serving at head of the public transit system in Tallahassee, Florida, and then going to work for a South Carolina company designing and making zero-emission buses. He also started his own transportation consulting firm.

During the 2 1/2 years Garrison headed MATA, he began an overhaul of the organization that is still underway.

Healy emphasized that Garrison’s departure won’t change the trajectory of the organization and its goals.

“We gave some very specific strategic direction to the general manager several months ago,” Healy said of the board. “That hasn’t changed. Among those are finding an appropriate funding source so that we can put the right funding in our transit authority to really make it best in class. We’ve got some work to do in that space. It’s going to be a little bit of a diversion as we try to find a new GM. I’m not going to sugarcoat that, but the mission continues to be the same.”

In a written statement, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expressed confidence in Rosenfeld’s leadership.

“Our ability to improve public transit will determine how well the city and county fully achieve ambitious goals for the future – whether in economic development, poverty reduction, talent retention and attraction, sustainability or growth,” he added.