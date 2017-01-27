Former MATA CEO Charged in Human Trafficking Sting

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Memphis Area Transit Authority CEO Ron Garrison resigned from MATA abruptly Thursday, Jan. 27, because he was busted on a misdemeanor prostitution charge earlier in the week.

Garrison was one of 42 people arrested and charged in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation human trafficking sting over a three-day period.

Garrison is charged with patronizing prostitution near a church or school, and TBI spokesman Josh Devine said Garrison is accused of trying to have sex with an adult.

Devine said the TBI wouldn’t confirm or deny that the Ron Garrison they busted is the leader of MATA. However, MATA later confirmed its former CEO was the Ron Garrison charged in the sting operation.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn said the sting operation was aimed at child sex trafficking specifically and human sex trafficking generally through ads posted on the website Back Page. The undercover operation posted four ads a day on the site for 7 hours a day and drew responses from 475 different men.

TBI agents posed as underage girls when eight men allegedly paid to have sex with an underage female.

In the broader investigation, two girls who were victims of the trafficking were recovered and referred to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“People see it every day. They just don’t know what it is,” he said. “It’s a culture change. You do that by raising awareness and having operations like this and making people understand there a modern day slavery going in our state and in your city, your county. This is what it looks like.”

Gwyn said the sting also led to other criminal charges and leads in other criminal investigations.

TBI officials went public with the sting operation Friday, Jan. 28, the day after the MATA board met in closed session to discuss Garrison’s resignation and then opened the meeting to vote on accepting his resignation for what were described as “health reasons.”

It’s not clear what Garrison told the MATA board.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland put in a brief appearance Friday morning at City Hall as Circuit Court Judge Mary Wagner was sworn in by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Strickland left after making remarks at the top of the agenda, saying there was an “emergency” he had to tend to.

The full statement from MATA reads:

“As it relates to today’s announcement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding former MATA CEO Ron Garrison, this in no way diminishes the contributions of Mr. Garrison at MATA during his tenure over the last few years. MATA and its Board of Commissioners wishes him well in his future endeavors. But, our top priority as an organization is to remain committed to the number one task at hand and that is diligently serving the Memphis public and our customers by identifying dedicated funding sources and ensuring that public transit is a reliable option for the Memphis area. While the leadership may have changed at MATA, our commitment to our mission has not.”