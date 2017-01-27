For Redbirds and Grizzlies, It’s Not Just Wins and Losses

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Hang onto the past, the good parts – whatever stirs happy echoes for your fan base – but simultaneously press onward into the future. That’s what professional sports teams always need to do.

At its zenith, you wind up with those so-called lovable losers, the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series with a loaded young team created by a young genius executive, Theo Epstein, who has a healthy respect for tradition and history.

But mostly, teams are doing smaller things as they try to advance their causes on the court and on the field and at the box office.

In recent days, the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies took progressive actions they believe will bring rewards.

The Redbirds, under the guidance of majority owner Peter Freund and partner/general manager Craig Unger, rolled out new branding. The primary new logo evokes the neon lights of Beale Street. The Redbirds’ new uniforms, home and away, will read “Memphis” across the chest and the “M” will harken to the past with a reimagined version of the 1970s Memphis Blues logo.

One Redbirds cap will feature a musical note “M” and the other an updated version of Rockey the Redbird’s head; Rockey has been re-fashioned into an attitude-carrying dirty bird.

All of this follows the earlier news that former Redbirds player and back-flipping fan favorite Stubby Clapp will return to AutoZone Park as the Memphis manager. Clapp has sworn he’s done with the backflip, but Unger isn’t giving in so easily.

“It was the first question I asked him,” Unger said, no doubt imagining Stubby doing a backflip on the way to home plate to deliver his lineup card. “We’ll work on that, see if there’s some middle ground. It might be a somersault in the end.”

So link the past and the present to flip boldly into the future.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, announced they were dropping their affiliation at the end of the season with the Iowa Energy of the NBA Development League and will operate an expansion D-League team starting next season out of the Landers Center in Southaven.

Yes, Des Moines is lovely this time of year but it’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

Ideally, it’s one that would help the Grizzlies bring in some new fans from Mississippi, folks who haven’t made a habit of coming to Downtown Memphis. Maybe they’ll give the D-League team a look at the Landers Center and begin to think they ought to go see the big team play in Memphis.

But even if that doesn’t happen to any large extent, having your D-League team less than 30 minutes away is a victory for the Grizzlies. It means Wade Baldwin, Troy Williams or anyone else on contract with the Grizzlies can practice and work out and get treatment at FedExForum and still get the minutes they need in the D-League.

And now Grizz general manager Chris Wallace and other front office staff don’t have to hop on a plane to go see their prospects play in person.

The new team has not been named yet, but popular theory suggests the Grizzlies will in some way borrow from the “Grit and Grind” and “We Don’t Bluff” culture that has marked their six-year playoff run.

Putting “Bluff City” at the start of the name or using “Grit” or “Grind” in the name would form a metaphorical bridge from Mississippi to Memphis.

As Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Grizzlies, told me, the team is aware that a lot of people in the metro area can’t get to Grizzlies games for one reason or another. They still want to make a connection.

“We want everybody to be part of the Grizzlies,” he said. “Even if you can’t get to a game, we want you to watch on TV, follow us on social media, be part of who we are in the city.

“We want to embrace the entire city.”

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.