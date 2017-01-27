VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Incognito Art Auction and Party on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment as you bid in the silent auction, or buy your favorite painting outright for $250 during Buy-It-Now time from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers; reservations required. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/incognito or call 901-636-4131.

The Fancy Little Flea Market, co-sponsored by DIY boutique me & mrs. jones and the Germantown Parks & Recreation Department, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Germantown’s Bobby Lanier Farm Park, 2660 Cross Country Drive. The market will include regional vintage and handmade vendors, special guest Marian Parsons (Miss Mustard Seed), hands-on workshops and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate or at mrsjonespaintedfinishes.com.

American Red Cross will host a blood drive Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wolfchase Galleria, 2760 N. Germantown Parkway. The Red Cross needs blood (all types) and platelet donations to address a severe shortage caused by winter weather. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 for donation guidelines and appointments.

The Metal Museum will hold an opening reception for “Tributaries: Caitie Sellers: Placeholder” Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. Sellers will discuss her process and work at a 2 p.m. gallery talk in the Keeler & Sturm Galleries. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host Balé Folclórico da Bahia Sunday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The 38-member troupe of dancers, musicians and singers performs a repertory based on “Bahian” folkloric dances of African origin. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com, and come early for a Brazilian food truck and live music in the GPAC lobby starting at 5 p.m.

Association for Women Attorneys will host its 37th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., suite 3300. The AWA will induct its 2017 board officers and committee chairs and award scholarships to deserving University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email ldeakins@lewisthomason.com or call 901-577-6152.