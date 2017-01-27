Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

Economic Growth Across Sectors Spurs Optimism in Memphis

Updated 3:07PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Memphis-area business leaders are feeling a bit of measured optimism about the economy and the state of their own enterprises. That’s according to the results of the latest edition of The Memphis News Economic Overview, a package of data and anecdotal insights that captures a snapshot across the Memphis economy.

View/download The Memphis News Economic Overview (PDF, 3 MB)

Readers will find a selection of data covering a range of topics, including Memphis-area real estate and employment figures, activity at Memphis International Airport, stock prices and a measure of local business sentiment in the form of the Memphis Economic Indicator.

Click on the thumbnail to the right to view or download the full report.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 56 260 1,323
MORTGAGES 72 309 1,678
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 199 668 2,690
BANKRUPTCIES 51 227 1,006
BUSINESS LICENSES 19 111 437
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 55 304 1,081
MARRIAGE LICENSES 8 37 221

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.