A Better Fit: Demand Takes Dry Cleaner Down Another Aisle

In the age of recycling, a local dry cleaner and seamstress is restoring the lost art of dress designing for a generation of women who want to bring new life to vintage wedding gowns and formal wear.

Sandy Jacobs and her husband, Mitch, third-generation Memphis dry cleaners, bought Drake Cleaners in Midtown in 2006. They have always offered dry cleaning and traditional clothing repair, but after many customer requests for alterations, in 2012, Sandy Jacobs decided to expand one side of the Drake Cleaners building to accommodate that part of the business. Soon word spread that she would remake vintage wedding gowns, and the business took off.

“I got one wedding gown, and that opened the door … now the bulk of the business is weddings,” she said. “We expanded and renovated again, and now I work mostly by appointment.”

After the 2015 renovation, A Better Fit Alterations boasts a 600-square-foot alterations salon that includes three private dressing rooms, and the salon is large enough to accommodate brides and their wedding parties for professional fittings.

The dry cleaning part of the business is a perfect complement to the wedding gown business, as many vintage gowns must be restored before they can be remade, and most all wedding gowns are cleaned and heirloomed after the wedding.

Drake Cleaners and A Better Fit are a one-stop shop for all of these services.

A Better Fit has seen 25 to 30 percent growth per year since 2012 and the business met its five-year goal in the first 2 1/2 years, Sandy said.

“Our growth is only held back by our ability to find qualified seamstresses,” said Sandy, who laments that costume design and tailoring is becoming a lost art. “I started by myself waiting on customers and sewing, and I hired someone offsite to help with the sewing, a wedding gown seamstress, in November 2014. In September 2015, I hired a seamstress from the University of Memphis costume design who does all of our formal wear.” The company also added an additional seamstress for non-formal wear.

“The business has just exploded,” she said. “There’s just a need for this sort of thing in Memphis.”

Cara Hedges Best was a soon-to-be bride who wanted to use the vintage wedding gown that her mother and aunt had worn. Some friends who had had their wedding and bridesmaids dresses altered at A Better Fit recommended that she check it out.

“I reached out for the cleaning first,” Best said. “I asked (Sandy) about remaking the dress, and it turned out she had redone the same dress for another bride the previous year. I had a different vision for my dress, but she was very excited and affirming.”

Best met with Carolyn Thomas, head wedding gown seamstress at A Better Fit, every couple of weeks from November through April and then once a week right before the wedding.

“I was quite the client,” she said. “At my final fitting I told Carolyn, ‘Every bride is going to want a dress just like this.’ I got so many compliments and have sent several people to them. I couldn’t be more pleased with the final product.”

Angelica Hall, who found A Better Fit from its good reviews on Yelp, said Thomas was able to completely remake her dress to fit her like a glove. “

Every fitting was great, and my friends and family were able to come,” Hall said. “They made it a really fun experience, and I would recommend them to any bride I know.”

Drake Cleaners and A Better Fit owe word-of-mouth to much of their business growth, but their online presence has helped them gain many new customers.

“Good reviews on Yelp, that’s how people shop now,” Sandy said.

While wedding cleaning and restoration is the biggest part of the business, A Better Fit also does alterations for the entire wedding party, from the groom to the mother of the bride and anyone else involved. A Better Fit’s seamstresses also work on a lot of formal, cotillion, graduation and Cotton Carnival dresses, in addition to regular tailoring.

“A lot of people don’t even know that you can alter things off the rack to fit the customer,” said Sandy. “Many times, when we get brides this is the first time, other than their prom dress, that they’ve had things altered. We can make things look like they fit you perfectly.”

She hopes to be able to expand the business even further in the future, and is actively looking for professional seamstresses to hire to keep up with the demand.

“You look in Memphis and there aren’t many seamstresses anymore,” she said. “It’s great to do a job that you love, and I really love this job. If you’re happy, I think that rings through to the people who come through the door.”