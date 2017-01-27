Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

2 Mississippi Deputies Wounded in Shootout; Suspect Dead

The Associated Press

Updated 2:54PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff says two deputies are expected to recover after they were wounded and a robbery suspect was killed during a shootout.

News outlets report that the unidentified suspect was killed Wednesday night outside a grocery store in Southaven, just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco says a K-9 officer was seriously wounded and had to undergo surgery after being shot in the chest. A patrol sergeant was shot in the foot and is also expected to recover.

District Attorney John Champion says deputies had confronted the suspect in a parking lot because he matched the description of a man accused of committing three recent violent robberies in Horn Lake and Southaven.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of those involved.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

