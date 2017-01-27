2 Mississippi Deputies Wounded in Shootout; Suspect Dead

VOL. 132 | NO. 20 | Friday, January 27, 2017

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff says two deputies are expected to recover after they were wounded and a robbery suspect was killed during a shootout.

News outlets report that the unidentified suspect was killed Wednesday night outside a grocery store in Southaven, just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco says a K-9 officer was seriously wounded and had to undergo surgery after being shot in the chest. A patrol sergeant was shot in the foot and is also expected to recover.

District Attorney John Champion says deputies had confronted the suspect in a parking lot because he matched the description of a man accused of committing three recent violent robberies in Horn Lake and Southaven.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of those involved.

