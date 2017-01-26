Snapshot: Breaking the Seal on Hotel Napoleon

VOL. 132 | NO. 19 | Thursday, January 26, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland cuts the ribbon at the formal opening of Hotel Napoleon at 179 Madison Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The boutique hotel, which officially opened last fall, has 58 rooms and a variety of upscale amenities.

It was developed by Suna Investments in the historic Winchester Building, which was once a five-story office building. The 44,000-square-foot structure once housed the Memphis Press-Scimitar newspaper and later Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)