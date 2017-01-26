Memphis Mayor Creates Riverfront Task Force to Build Cohesion

VOL. 132 | NO. 19 | Thursday, January 26, 2017

The city’s latest push for riverfront development is putting an emphasis on linking up recent changes on the riverfront like Beale Street Landing to Downtown’s core and filling in gaps between those attractions.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, the formation of a 17-member task force led by special counsel to the mayor Alan Crone to “build a new dynamic, connected vision of our riverfront, not just for those who live and work Downtown.”

“I don’t see literally land expansion,” Strickland said. “What we see, I think, are things that bring people to the river – more things.”

Strickland is timing that broader plan to the city’s 2019 bicentennial, but also said he wants to see the group come up with some short-term changes that are evident almost immediately.

The task force will work with the Riverfront Development Corp., which has hired Studio Gang, an architectural firm known for its consulting work with Chicago’s waterfront.

“They are a part of the process,” Strickland said of the RDC. “They are all going to be working collaboratively. We have a sense of urgency to try to get some short-term wins on the riverfront.”

Strickland said the task force’s plan will be connected to the Gateway Project – the city’s effort to leverage the multibillion-dollar expansion of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital into an even larger redevelopment of the Pinch District that links up with the Memphis Cook Convention Center and the medical district.

Gia Biagi of Studio Gang has surveyed the riverfront before, taking a golf cart ride earlier this week that included the Big River Crossing.

“It’s very unusual to have this kind of an opportunity – almost five miles of contiguous parkland,” she said. “And the individual characteristics of each piece plus the riverfront, plus the changes in elevation – I think it’s very unique. There are pieces of it if you looked at one section like Tom Lee Park, you could find analogies in other cities. But as a whole system, I think it’s very unique.”

Biagi said the challenge is taking all of those very different places and creating a “coherent system of parks.”

Crone said the committee’s work will be visible and will seek public input beyond the Downtown core.

“This is not a blue ribbon, sit-back-and-watch-other-people-do-the-work task force,” he said.

The members of the group include Memphis City Council chairman Berlin Boyd, whose district includes north Downtown.

“We’re doing things that should have been done a long time ago,” Boyd said. “It’s allowing us the opportunity to utilize a front porch to build upon. Once we strengthen our core, you will see development happen in our community.”

Strickland repeated his caveat that no city general funds will be used to finance any physical changes that might be part of the task force recommendations. The city is preparing to seek permission from the state to broaden the use of sales tax revenue in the Downtown Tourism Development Zone for riverfront projects, including a long-talked about remake of Mud Island River Park.

“We will hear from anyone who has a future idea, who has past ideas,” Strickland said. “But it’s not going to be funded by our general fund.”