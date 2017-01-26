Germantown Board Approves Change for Trader Joe’s

VOL. 132 | NO. 19 | Thursday, January 26, 2017

The much-anticipated Trader Joe’s in Germantown took another step forward Tuesday night.

At the city’s Jan. 24 Design Review Commission meeting, board members voted unanimously to approve CAP Germantown LLC’s building modification plans, thus paving the way for the upscale grocer to make its market debut.

Prior to this vote, the Germantown Planning Commission also voted to approve changes to developer Centennial American Properties’ plans for the former Kroger located at 2130 Exeter Road.

When Trader Joe’s first announced plans to enter the Germantown market in the fall of 2015, it was planning to occupy 12,500 square feet in a 19,500-square-foot outparcel to be built along the east side of the Exeter sidewalk.

In June 2016, a Trader Joe’s spokesperson announced the store’s opening would be pushed back from the third quarter of 2016 to sometime in 2017.

Six months later in December, Centennial, working as CAP Germantown LLC, filed a $2.5 million building permit application that called for interior and exterior renovations to the former Kroger. Among the changes were modifications to the front wall “to create a new look on the front facade” and “interior modifications (shell only) for Trader Joe’s and future mercantile tenants.”

Centennial’s new plan calls for reducing the former Kroger from 61,332 square feet to 60,313 square feet and creating as many as seven retail bays in addition to Trader Joe’s. The former plan had called for reducing the store’s footprint to 46,530 square feet and subdividing it into three retail bays.

When the new plans were approved by the planning commission, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo released a statement saying the vote “brings Germantown one step closer to adding another premier retailer to the market. Our residents and those in the Memphis region look forward to the presence of Trader Joe’s in the market.”

Knoxville-based Barry Byrd Architecture is handling the design work; Blair Parker Design LLC in Memphis is the landscape architect.