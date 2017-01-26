Excellent Work Uplifts Humanity

VOL. 132 | NO. 19 | Thursday, January 26, 2017

Work is fundamental to the dignity of a person, whomever we are, whatever we do. There is an inherent need to contribute to our community and to see the work that we do as making a difference.

St. Veronica Catholic School in North Philadelphia was founded in 1872 and members of the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, were assigned as principals and teachers throughout the years. The IHM sisters are still present and still offer a faith-based quality education.

On July 1, 2013, St. Veronica became an Independence Mission School, one of 15 inner-city Catholic schools slated for closure by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia that are now owned and operated by an independent nonprofit board. I regularly visit these schools as part of my work with IMS. Last week I was at St Veronica School.

The education is always impressive, and the environment of the school makes it seem like a pristine island surrounded by narrow streets overcrowded with row houses, littered with signs of crime and decades of neglect.

While touring the school with the principal, Sister Eileen, I remarked that the floors – the original hardwood – were always shining; the walls and woodwork literally sparkled; and there was always a light, pleasant scent in the building. Sister Eileen smiled and said, “Let me show you why.”

Sister took me to the basement boiler room. Despite the dim lighting, I could see that it too was clean and orderly and that the antiquated boiler was polished. I was introduced to Freddy Cruz, the maintenance person and school janitor. He is an older gentleman with a quiet manner and a kind smile. Freddy came from Puerto Rico as a teenager and became proficient in the skills needed to be employed in maintenance and janitorial work. Freddy can fix just about anything and keeps old equipment going long past its predicted demise.

Freddy proudly showed me his office. It was a desk tucked away in the corner of the room, with work orders neatly lined up, ready to be addressed. He pointed out a very old, wooden crucifix he was repairing so it could be used again. I could see that nothing was disposable in Freddy’s world, and he took great pride in restoring, repairing and making things shine like new again.

I was reminded of what Martin Luther King Jr. said: “All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” Those words rang true in the halls of St. Veronica School.

Freddy brings dignity to the work he does, and his work, done with painstaking excellence, uplifts, respects and dignifies all at the school. Today, recognize the “Freddys” you see in the marketplaces of your life and thank them for the difference they make by the work they do. It lifts us all.

Dr. Mary C. McDonald, a National Education Consultant, can be reached at 901-574-2956 or mcd-partners.com.