VOL. 132 | NO. 19 | Thursday, January 26, 2017

PizzaRev will hold a grand opening for its first Memphis location Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. Thursday will be a pay-what-you-want fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital; customers can pay what they want for a personal pizza, with all funds being donated to the hospital. Visit pizzarev.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Incognito Art Auction and Party on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment as you bid in the silent auction, or buy your favorite painting outright for $250 during Buy-It-Now time from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers; reservations required. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/incognito or call 901-636-4131.

The Fancy Little Flea Market, co-sponsored by DIY boutique me & mrs. jones and the Germantown Parks & Recreation Department, will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Germantown’s Bobby Lanier Farm Park, 2660 Cross Country Drive. The market will include regional vintage and handmade vendors; milk paint demonstration and a book signing with special guest Marian Parsons (Miss Mustard Seed); hands-on workshops; and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate or online at mrsjonespaintedfinishes.com.

The Metal Museum will hold an opening reception for “Tributaries: Caitie Sellers: Placeholder” Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. Sellers will discuss her process and work at a 2 p.m. gallery talk in the Keeler & Sturm Galleries. Visit metalmuseum.org.

The Blues Foundation’s 33rd annual International Blues Challenge will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Saturday, Feb. 4, at various Downtown locations. The annual international competition and showcase also features nightly jams, workshops, the Keeping the Blues Alive Awards ceremony and more. Visit blues.org for details and a daily schedule.

Association for Women Attorneys will host its 37th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tower Center at Clark Tower, 5100 Poplar Ave., suite 3300. The AWA will induct its 2017 board officers and committee chairs and award scholarships to deserving University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email ldeakins@lewisthomason.com or call 901-577-6152.