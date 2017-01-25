Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Strickland To Announce Riverfront Task Force

By Bill Dries

Updated 7:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will announce a mayoral task force Wednesday, Jan. 24, to “examine and develop a vision for the future of the Memphis riverfront,” according to Tuesday City Hall media advisory.

The announcement will include city council chairman Berlin Boyd and special counsel to the mayor Alan Crone.

The task force could mean a change in the role of the Riverfront Development Corporation, which under the administrations of Mayors Willie Herenton and A C Wharton was the group that governed riverfront development.

That included a two-round RFP (request for proposal) process seeking private developers to renovate and overhaul the Mud Island River Park. The process ended in 2016 with no developer picked because of Strickland’s insistence that any venture could not involve city general fund or capital revenue.

Strickland’s administration is instead about to seek permission from the state to expand its use of Tourism Development Zone sales tax revenue to include funding for projects on the riverfront as well as the river park.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 62 142 1,205
MORTGAGES 67 148 1,517
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 195 321 2,343
BANKRUPTCIES 51 111 890
BUSINESS LICENSES 40 67 393
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 66 139 916
MARRIAGE LICENSES 7 20 204

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.