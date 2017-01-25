Strickland To Announce Riverfront Task Force

VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will announce a mayoral task force Wednesday, Jan. 24, to “examine and develop a vision for the future of the Memphis riverfront,” according to Tuesday City Hall media advisory.

The announcement will include city council chairman Berlin Boyd and special counsel to the mayor Alan Crone.

The task force could mean a change in the role of the Riverfront Development Corporation, which under the administrations of Mayors Willie Herenton and A C Wharton was the group that governed riverfront development.

That included a two-round RFP (request for proposal) process seeking private developers to renovate and overhaul the Mud Island River Park. The process ended in 2016 with no developer picked because of Strickland’s insistence that any venture could not involve city general fund or capital revenue.

Strickland’s administration is instead about to seek permission from the state to expand its use of Tourism Development Zone sales tax revenue to include funding for projects on the riverfront as well as the river park.