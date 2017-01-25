Sports Draws Community Closer in Live Experiences

VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

When the Grizzlies start a new season each fall, SEC football teams are in the heart of their season. Walk into FedExForum for an October or November game between the Grizzlies and, say, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it might look like SEC Saturday broke out.

“You see people in all their college-affiliated shirts and a Grizzlies hat,” said Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Grizzlies. “We’re sort of the unifier for a half-dozen or so SEC schools that have really strong fan bases in Memphis. They’re all rooting for them on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night they come out and root for the Grizzlies.”

Wexler will be a panelist at The Daily News’ Memphis Newsmakers seminar on Thursday, Jan. 26. The seminar will be focused on the popularity of local sports in Memphis and the way it binds the community together. University of Memphis athletics director Tom Bowen will deliver the keynote address. Other panelists include Memphis Redbirds partner and general manager Craig Unger and AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart.

The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes a Q & A with the panelists and a wine-and-cheese reception follows. Seating is limited; to register go to http://bit.ly/MEMsports17.

The autumn Saturday scene at FedExForum that Wexler described is just one sign that the various sports entities do not merely co-exist. Said Bowen: “It’s important to be good community partners.”

The Grizzlies and Redbirds have partnered on projects with Redbirds players wearing Grizzlies-themed jerseys in a game and Tony Allen throwing out a first pitch. Last season, new men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith became the latest Tigers coach to take the mound for a pre-game pitch at AutoZone Park.

Unger says all the city’s sports entities have the same goal: get fans in the habit of leaving the living room to see games in person.

“The experience of going to any live event is really what we’re selling, of going to live theater vs. the movies and the unpredictability that comes with that,” Unger said. “In a sports setting, it’s engaging fans and sometimes it’s a play on the field, but a lot of times it’s not – it’s the Star Wars nights, Super Hero nights, kids running the bases.

“We’re in the memory-making business.”