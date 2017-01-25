Grizzlies Discuss Advantages of D-League Team, Name to Come This Spring

VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The team name and logo won’t be announced until this spring, but the impact of the Memphis Grizzlies getting an NBA Development League expansion franchise will be felt in many areas of the organization for years to come.

Those were sentiments of Grizzlies brass, head coach David Fizdale and Malcolm Turner, president of the D-League, who called the Grizzlies' move a “model announcement” of how D-League teams should be formed.

The team will play its home games in the Landers Center in Southaven but will be able to practice in the Built Ford Tough practice facility at FedExForum.

Having its Development League team in its backyard will help the Grizzlies better monitor player development and give Fizdale more opportunities to shepherd the skills he wants players to work on.

“I really deeply believe the D-League has great value, and our organization by making this move sees it the same way,” Fizdale said.

He said meetings with D-League coaches and players will be more seamless and that having those players practice where the Grizzlies do is a huge advantage on many levels.

The D-League expansion franchise comes as the Minnesota Timberwolves purchased a majority stake in the Iowa Energy, which it co-operated with the Grizzlies through the end of the current season. With its own D-League team now, playing just 20 miles down the interstate from Memphis, the development of players and coaches is enhanced and more business opportunities are created.

“Conversations began about six months ago in earnest,” Jason Wexler, president of business operations for the Grizzlies, said of the process that landed Memphis a D-League expansion team.

He and other front-office executives, including general manager Chris Wallace, watched the benefits that other NBA teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors were enjoying by having their D-League teams in their backyards. It’s a trend that’s taken hold systemwide in the NBA.

“The Grizzlies are one of the model organizations for the trend we’re seeing,” Turner said. “There’s a growing value in proximity.”

Several years ago, Turner said, the average D-League team played 550 miles from its NBA parent team. That distance has been reduced to an average 180 miles and “our footprint is still evolving,” he said.

Equally important for the Grizzlies is the exposure it will get in northern Mississippi by playing in Southaven. It creates new marketing opportunities for area businesses and will help solidify its fan base beyond Memphis. And it will bring a high-level brand of basketball to Southaven featuring developing Grizzlies players, unsigned players and veterans rehabbing from injuries. The D-League is creating two slots for two-way contract players as well, so 60 new jobs will be created for aspiring pro players.

Currently, three Grizzlies roster players are on D-League assignments with Iowa – forward Jarell Martin and rookies Wade Baldwin and Troy Williams.

The 8,400-seat Landers Center met all requirements of the D-League’s “stringent facilities guidelines,” said Wexler, who would not elaborate more on specifics, saying only that a multi-year deal was negotiated with the Landers Center and that it stands ready to make any adjustments the league may deem necessary.

Landers Center remains the home of minor-league hockey’s Mississippi RiverKings.

Grizzlies’ season-ticket holders will get priority to purchase tickets for the D-League team’s 24 home games.

The Grizzlies become the 19th NBA team to own its own D-League team, and the expansion franchise is the 23rd D-League team overall.