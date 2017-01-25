FedEx's Fred Smith Talk Trade after Trump’s TPP Decision

VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact has struck a note of discord with FedEx chairman, president and CEO Fred Smith.

In a statement released after Trump signed the executive order, the Memphis-based shipping giant said it supports agreements, whether bilateral or multilateral, that reduce trade barriers and create opportunities for its customers.

“The Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world and holds immense promise for U.S. exporters and their employees here in the United States,” the statement reads. “FedEx supports efforts to engage the Asia-Pacific region, including bilateral trade agreements, which help ensure that our customers have access to those critical markets.”

Smith has been a vocal proponent of the TPP and other trade agreements, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump also plans on renegotiating.

In an appearance on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” Tuesday, Jan. 24, Smith discussed the TPP deal with host Maria Bartiromo.

“The main thing to focus on is that trade is what made America great,” Smith told Bartiromo. “About 40 million Americans, including lots and lots of FedEx folks, make their job in trade. Forty million Americans – about 27 percent of entire economy is related to trade. Ninety-five percent of the world's consumers aren't in the United States; they're elsewhere around the world. Eighty percent of the purchasing power.

“So the United States being cut off from trade would be like trying to breathe without oxygen. It's an essential part of our economy. I think the decision to pull out of TPP is unfortunate because the real beneficiary of that is China.”

Smith went on to say that it is imperative to embrace the Chinese and not hold them at arm’s length.

“China has been very protectionist and mercantilist,” Smith said. “They've involved themselves in industrial espionage and cyberwarfare. We need to try to stop those things and get the Chinese to open up their 1.3 billion-person market, not cut them off. We have the opportunity to sell huge amounts of goods into China.”

A video of Smith’s full interview can be seen here.