Expanded Uptown TIF May Offer Needed Relief for Blighted Areas

VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The announcement of last week’s blockbuster proposal to expand the Uptown Tax Increment Financing area and extend the applications of Downtown’s Tourism Development Zone may have been headlined by the reimagined convention center and multibillion-dollar improvements to the area’s medical facilities, but some of the most significant changes may end up occurring at the neighborhood level.

While the restructuring of the TDZ is designed to improve highly visible public areas such as Mud Island River Park and the riverfront, the proposed expansion of the Uptown TIF area would primarily be used for much-needed infrastructure improvement and blight elimination efforts in areas east of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and north of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“With all that investment happening, it’s really the perfect time to leverage that investment and begin to fill in the gaps between and around some of the campuses,” Memphis Medical District Collaborative president Tommy Pacello said.

While it is very early in the process, if the expanded TIF is approved, Pacello said neglected areas around Carnes Elementary School and Legends Park would be eligible for the same redevelopment opportunities as the original Uptown TIF area.

For example, in terms of blight reduction, Phase 1 of the Uptown TIF area has already seen an 87 percent reduction in dilapidated buildings, 78 percent reduction of vacant lots, 76 percent reduction in vacant buildings and a 370 percent increase in homeowner-occupied residences since 2000, according to the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Uptown TIF year-end report.

Additionally, in terms of infrastructure improvements, the neighborhood has seen more than 32,000 linear feet of new or improved sidewalks, alleys and streets, more than 1,500 trees planted and 846 new homes and apartments built.

Pacello, who lives in the Uptown area, said he has seen the neighborhood’s transformation because of the TIF. The CRA believes there is still work to be done in the original area, but the proposed 365-acre addition to the TIF will go a long way to help make one of the city’s core areas more livable for the 24,000-plus students and employees there.

However, even if the TIF expansion is approved, neighborhood planners will have their work cut out for them.

When the nonprofit Neighborhood Preservation Inc. conducted a slum and blight survey of the 1,266 parcels in the proposed expansion area they found that 35 percent of the properties were vacant, 22 percent of the buildings were dilapidated or in poor condition and 57 percent of the commercial properties were in poor condition.

“In the old, terrible days of urban renewal people would have just gone in there and torn everything down and redeveloped the whole thing, maybe even ripped up the streets,” Neighborhood Preservation Inc.’s Mary Baker said. “We’ve gone about this a totally different way.”

Baker, who used to work with the Office of Planning and Development before joining the nonprofit, is intimately familiar with the area near Carnes Elementary, and has already transformed several blighted properties across from the school into community gardens and natural areas for the children.

“Where this neighborhood was located, it was really cut off from the rest of the city when the interstate was built,” Baker said. “Now it’s the time for the neighborhood to come back up because you’ve got improvement coming from Downtown and Uptown from the west and Crosstown to the east.”

Baker said if the TIF expansion is improved, developers will finally be able to connect the neighborhood with the rest of the city that it has been cut off from for decades.

“You can already see the property-by-property improvements in Uptown, where they have already made so much progress,” Baker said. “We have several visionary drawings for what we want to do with this area and a lot of them will address this problem of isolation.”