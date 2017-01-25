VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Memphis Police Major Lambert Ross, commander of the Real Time Crime Center, will discuss body cameras and in-car video systems. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will wrap up the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “What Tomorrow Brings” Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Facing History and Ourselves will facilitate a discussion of the film after the screening. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

PizzaRev will hold a grand opening for its first Memphis location Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. In conjunction with the opening, Thursday will be a pay-what-you-want fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital; customers can pay what they want for a personal pizza, with all money raised being donated to the hospital. For details, visit pizzarev.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host the Incognito Art Auction and Party on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment as you bid in the silent auction, or buy your favorite painting outright for $250 during Buy-It-Now time from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers; reservations required. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/incognito or call 901-636-4131.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will continue the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at One Accord Ministries, 1708 Vera Cruz St. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Others forums will be held Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at different locations. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.