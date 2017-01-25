VOL. 132 | NO. 18 | Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Steve Buckman to Retire From Chemical Company April 28

Buckman today announced that Steven B. Buckman, president and chief executive officer, will retire effective April 28.

Buckman has led the Memphis-based company’s nine global operating companies for more than 16 years. Junai Maharaj, currently managing director of Buckman Europe, Middle East and Africa, will become the CEO of Buckman effective that same day.

In addition, Kathy Buckman Gibson, Buckman International’s president and COO, will become chairman of the board of directors beginning April 28. Otto Heissenberger Jr. will retire as board chairman but plans to continue serving as a board member.

“Steve Buckman has dedicated more than 42 years of his life to this company and I can confidently say that Buckman would not be what it is today without his vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to its high standards and values,” Heissenberger said in a statement. “Steve has transformed Buckman into a successful global specialty chemical company that focuses on sustainable success through teamwork, and values honest and ethical long-term relationships with its customers. I know I speak for everyone at Buckman when I say that Steve will truly be missed.”

Buckman began his career with the company in 1974 as export analyst. In 1987, he became president and COO of Buckman International and in 1996 assumed the role of chairman of the board, CEO and COO. He has served as president and CEO since 2000.

Under his leadership, Buckman’s global sales doubled and the company received two Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge awards from the EPA.

Buckman is a privately held, global specialty chemical company with global clients in the pulp and paper, leather and water treatment industries. It does business in more than 90 countries.

– Daily News staff

Planet Fitness Seeks $3.8M Permit for Imperial Lanes Site

The vacant Imperial Lanes bowling alley on Summer Avenue is moving closer to redevelopment as a Planet Fitness gym.

A $3.8 million building permit application has been filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for a new building at 4700 Summer Ave., the site of the former bowling alley. The permit lists PF Arkansas as the property owner and Planet Fitness as the tenant.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Sandd II LLC purchased the 2.7-acre property in October for $560,000. Two months later, it obtained a $2.2 million open-end mortgage through Fifth Third Bank secured by the site. David Kueber, a Louisville-based Planet Fitness franchisee who also co-founded the Sun Tan City chain of tanning salons, signed the mortgage as member manager of Sandd II.

The 46,560-square-foot Imperial Lanes building, which was built in 1958 and has yet to be demolished, is situated on the north side of Summer between Stratford and Avon roads. The Shelby County Assessor of Property’s 2016 appraisal was $451,500.

Planet Fitness currently operates five local gyms, located at 1635 Poplar Ave., 4126 Elvis Presley Blvd. and 7114 Winchester Road in Memphis; 1880 N. Germantown Parkway in Cordova; and 5740 Stage Road in Bartlett.

– Daily News staff

Southwest Airlines Ramps Up Seasonal Weekend Flights

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced that it will add more than 40 flights and almost 10,000 more seats at Memphis International Airport for its June-August schedule.

Southwest, which recently opened its summer schedule, will increase the frequency of its weekend flights to Orlando, Florida, and Baltimore, Maryland.

The increase in flights represents an 8 percent increase in Southwest’s capacity.

“We appreciate and share Southwest’s confidence in Memphis,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board. “These additions will add convenience and affordability for Mid-South travelers over the summer vacation season.”

– Patrick Lantrip

COGIC, First Tennessee Open Financial Center

The Church of God in Christ’s world headquarters at the historic Mason Temple in Memphis is now home to free financial literacy counseling for consumers, small-business leaders and entrepreneurs, thanks to a partnership with First Tennessee Bank.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for a new HOPE Inside location at the Mason Temple is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Lelia Mason Museum on the church grounds, 930 Mason St .

Through the partnership between the church and the bank, First Tennessee will provide a full-time, on-site Operation HOPE financial counselor who will offer seminars and one-on-one counseling on credit and money management for consumers, as well as entrepreneurial training for startups. The counselor will be available to Church of God in Christ congregation members and the public.

First Tennessee has made a four-year commitment to provide the financial counseling in partnership with the Church of God in Christ.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Baseball Season Tickets on Sale

Season tickets for University of Memphis baseball team’s upcoming 2017 season are now on sale through the ticket office at 901-678-2331 or online at gotigersgotix.com.

Season tickets start at $65 for individuals and $120 for Family four-packs. All season ticket packages include admission to the U of M’s 32 games at FedExPark as well as its two games at AutoZone Park, against Ole Miss (March 21) and Mississippi State (March 28).

The season gets started when Memphis welcomes Tennessee to FedExPark for a three-game series on opening weekend, Feb. 17-19. Additionally, the Tigers host weekend conference series against Houston, USF, Cincinnati and Tulane as well as midweek games against regional rivals Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State.

General admission tickets are $5 to most games at FedExPark. General admission to opening weekend games and the games played at AutoZone Park is $10.

Memphis returns seven starters to the lineup and the Tigers will feature a more experienced pitching staff. The roster will be led by six seniors: Andy Bowman, Chris Carrier, Ryan Garner, Brandon Grudzielanek, Zach Schritenthal and Trent Turner.

– Don Wade