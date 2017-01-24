VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Strickland Reacts To Weekend Homicides

A rash of fatal shootings over the weekend prompted Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to call out those involved in the violence.

“The weekend’s violence came from cowards who are using weapons instead of words to resolve conflict – and it has to stop,” Strickland said in a written statement. “My message to any of you who illegally carry or use guns. You are the problem in Memphis. You are hurting our efforts to bring jobs and opportunity to our community.”

Five people died in the weekend violence, including two 15-year-old boys.

The spike in violence came the same weekend that Strickland’s administration began a set of four town hall meetings with youth in different parts of the city to discuss the violence. The sessions continue Saturday, Jan. 28, with a 10 a.m. meeting at One Accord Ministries, 1708 Vera Cruz St.

Strickland’s message was directed at those involved in the violence.

“You will not succeed in tearing us down,” he said. “Our city and our citizens are united in our resolve that we will thrive in spite of you. And know this: We will do everything in our power to embrace you if you are earnest to change – and everything in our power to lock you away if you are not.”

– Bill Dries

PizzaRev Grand Opening To Benefit Le Bonheur

The national build-your-own artisanal pizza concept PizzaRev is holding a grand opening this week for the first of three Memphis franchise locations, and the event will double as a fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The first location is in the new retail center at 6450 Poplar Ave. near International Paper, with the opening set for Thursday, Jan. 26.

In addition to the craft-your-own pizza aspect of the concept, PizzaRev Memphis will also debut the iPourIt Inc. self-serve beer system, featuring a wall of 16 taps of craft beer.

Upon ordering, guests over 21 years old who want to consume alcohol will be given a bracelet used to activate the taps of their choosing.

Patrons scan the bracelet at the tap and select how many ounces they want to consume, and the bracelet tracks the ounces served and charges the customer’s credit or debit card accordingly. Wine options will be added to the self-pour tap system at a later date.

In honor of the grand opening, PizzaRev is hosting a “pay-what-you-want” fundraiser benefiting Le Bonheur. All day Thursday, guests are invited to pay what they want for their first custom-build, personal-size pizza, and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the hospital.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PizzaRev will host an evening featuring their self-pour beer system. Guests will receive a free pizza with the purchase of a full pour of 16-ounce beer.

– Andy Meek

Zach Randolph Making $20K Donation to MIFA

Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph is donating $20,000 to Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association to keep utilities connected for more than 100 Memphis-area families.

Randolph’s donation will go directly to the MIFA Emergency Services Plus-1 program. Plus-1 is a program administered by MIFA to pay Memphis Light, Gas and Water utility services for people in need.

This is Randolph’s seventh year contributing to MIFA and MLGW.

– Don Wade

Trustee’s Office to Open Season Tax Payment Centers

The Shelby County Trustee’s Office has released a list of locations where property owners can pay their current and delinquent county property taxes. Additional seasonal payment centers will be located around the county Feb. 20-28.

“During the last week of February, the Trustee’s Office is extremely busy helping taxpayers get their payments in before the deadline,” Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir said in a statement. “We welcome taxpayers to pay online or come to our office Downtown at 157 Poplar Ave., but we will have staff out at our mobile locations to assist customers.”

2016 property taxes become delinquent on March 1.

In addition to year-round satellite locations at Millington City Hall and Arlington Town Hall, seasonal offices are open at Germantown City Hall, Bartlett City Hall, Collierville Town Hall and Regions Bank in Whitehaven. Taxpayers can also pay at 14 kiosk locations.

Visit shelbycountytrustee.com for the list of payment locations or to pay online.

– Daily News staff

Germantown Police Promotes Captain

The Germantown Police Department has promoted Lt. Nick Godwin to the rank of captain. Godwin was chosen from a pool of 11 Germantown Police lieutenants to replace outgoing Capt. Mike Griffus, who retired after 30 years of service to the city.

“Nick was selected due to the proven performance of his duties and service to the citizens of Germantown, his dedication, his attitude and his proven leadership,” Germantown Police Chief Richard Hall said. “I have complete confidence that Capt. Nick Godwin will excel as he progresses in this next level of leadership in this department.”

Godwin, a graduate of both the University of Mississippi and the Memphis Police Academy, joined the GPD in 2006. In 2008, he became a member of GPD’s SWAT Team and was promoted to lieutenant and SWAT Team leader in 2013.

In 2011, Godwin was named the Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year and was named Officer of the Year by the Kiwanis Club in 2015. Godwin also recently received the City of Germantown’s Spirit Award, for excellent service to citizens.

– Patrick Lantrip

Nephrology Consultants Pulls $1.5 M Building Permit

Mid-South Consultants filed for a $1.5 million permit with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to erect a building shell at 6460 Mt. Moriah Road Extended.

The permit lists S. Webster Haining & Co. as the contractor.

According to its website, Mid-South Nephrology Consultants has four locations – Covington, West Memphis, Southaven and in Memphis at 6490 Mt. Moriah Extended.

The Fresenius Medical Plaza, which currently sits at 6490 Mt. Moriah Extended, was built in 2001. The 43,200-square-foot Class A medical office building and the land it sits on were appraised at $2.6 million in 2016.

– Patrick Lantrip