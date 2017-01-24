Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tennessee Highway Lanes Closed After Sinkhole Opens

The Associated Press

Updated 2:42PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities have closed all northbound lanes of a highway in east Tennessee after a 15-foot deep sinkhole opened up.

Blount County Emergency Manage Agency spokesman Lance Coleman told news outlets that the sinkhole, which was reported Monday morning, began opening in the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway, but it appears to be expanding toward the southbound lanes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, which has also responded to the scene, says southbound traffic isn't affected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

