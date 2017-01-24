Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Tennessee Governor Taps Barnes to Head Human Services

The Associated Press

Updated 2:42PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is tapping Danielle Whitworth Barnes as the state Department of Human Services commissioner.

A news release says Barnes will assume the post Feb. 6.

The 41-year-old currently serves as deputy commissioner and general counsel for the state Department of Human Resources.

Barnes replaces Human Services Commissioner Raquel Hatter, who announced last month she would resign and return to the private sector.

Barnes began her state government career with the Department of Human Services in 2004. She joined the Department of Human Resources in 2007 as assistant general counsel, Equal Employment Opportunities Division director and legislative director.

She has an undergraduate degree from Spelman College and a law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Barnes lives in Brentwood with her husband, son and daughter.

