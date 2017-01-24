Mississippi Casino Revenues Rise in December and All of 2016

VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi casinos ended 2016 on a high note, with revenue rising in both December and the year.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $171 million in December, up 2 percent from $167 million in the same month in 2015.

Revenue rose 1 percent in 2016 to $2.12 billion. That's the second yearly increase after seven declines, but statewide collections remain far below their 2007 peak of $2.89 billion.

Gamblers lost $92 million at the 12 coastal casinos in December, and $1.19 billion for the year. That's an increase of 2 percent for December and 4 percent for 2016.

Revenue posted a rare monthly increase at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, up 2 percent to $78 million. Yearly revenue fell 2 percent to $932 million.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos.

