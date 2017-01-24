MEI Survey: Strong Local Economy Ahead in ’17

VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Memphis-area economy across several key sectors – construction, real estate, retail spending, and others – is continuing to improve.

That’s according to the “Beige Book,” the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of economic conditions in the region that includes Memphis , which was released in recent days. It’s a report that each of the regional Fed districts publishes as a survey of their respective territories.

In Memphis, specifically, the report noted holiday retail sales were “strong,” and the Fed’s contacts reported an “optimistic outlook for 2017.” Regional labor market conditions have also improved, according to the report, as has residential real estate activity and the industrial property market.

Meanwhile, based on answers from a cross section of the local business community to The Daily News’ latest economic survey, the Memphis Economic Indicator, it would appear that optimistic sentiment is not the exception.

The MEI, powered by Dixon Hughes Goodman, is a quarterly survey that asks members of the local business community to share their thoughts on key aspects of their business. Those include things like whether they’re expecting expenses and revenues to rise and if they believe the overall economic position of both their company and Memphis as a whole getting better or not.

The newspaper includes the responses from that MEI survey – which is available at memphiseconomicindicator.com – as part of its quarterly Memphis News Economic Overview, the latest version of which will be published on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Economic Overview includes the survey, along with data about everything from the latest residential numbers to the stock prices of Memphis-based companies, as well as data like Memphis International Airport passenger traffic and local employment figures.

Another important part of the package is the anecdotal responses from businesses executives that help flesh out a complete picture of the local economy. Those respondents this time around include people like Iddo Patt, a director and executive producer with Modern Production Concepts.

In response to the survey’s question about what factors are likely to contribute to the Memphis economy this year, Patt said he thinks Memphis will be “subject to the same economic forces as the rest of the nation.”

“As a small business owner who works with a lot of independent contractors all over the country, the Affordable Care Act has been a lifesaver for our business,” Patt told The Daily News. “The talent we rely on for our projects need to be able to provide health insurance for themselves and their families without being tied to an outside employer. If the health care marketplace goes away, I’m afraid many of our contractors will not be able to maintain their independent small businesses.”

Sarah Haizlip, a senior vice president with Summit Asset Management, identified several areas where she thinks Memphis could improve to add to the good things she says are already happening here. Education was at the top of her list.

“Be realistic about the educational model we need for Memphis,” she says. “Since there will be 20 million less jobs by 2025 due to automation, we need to educate our students accordingly.”

That means things like training centers in schools, she says, to equip students for jobs like electricians, machine operators and plumbers.

RocketFuel CEO Reuben Brunson said businesspeople like him tend to power through uncertainty and volatility – such as the current political climate – out of, well, necessity more than anything else. The same is true no matter what the economy is doing.

“Nationally,” he said, “there’s a great amount of uncertainty given the political changing of the guard. The economy is on the upswing though, and the business world tends to forge ahead regardless. We are planning for and looking forward to our best year to date.”