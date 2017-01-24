Grizzlies to Own, Operate D-League Team in Southaven

VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies next season will have an expansion NBA Development League team it will own and operate that will play its home games at the Landers Center in Southaven.

The Grizzlies broke the news on their website after reports of the Minnesota Timberwolves purchasing the majority ownership of the D-League’s Iowa Energy; the Grizzlies and Minnesota have been operating the Energy together, but that agreement will end at the conclusion of this season.

A name for the new D-League team owned by the Grizzlies has not yet been announced, but could be at a Tuesday morning press conference scheduled at FedExForum. The new D-League team will play its 24 home games in the building that serves as the home of minor-league hockey’s Mississippi RiverKings.

“It’s a complete game-changer,” John Hollinger, the Grizzlies’ executive vice president of basketball operations, said on the team’s website. “To operate our own D-League team in your backyard – the direct access to the development process of our player talent makes the process so much more efficient.”

Currently, three Grizzlies roster players are on D-League assignments with Iowa: forward Jarell Martin and rookies Wade Baldwin and Troy Williams.

The Grizzlies will join several other NBA teams that already own and operate a D-League team.