VOL. 132 | NO. 17 | Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Bodyguard: The Musical” Tuesday through Sunday, Jan. 24-29, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Hotel Napoleon will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 Madison Ave. Enjoy specialty hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, beer and wine. Complimentary parking available at Hammond lot, 157 Court Ave.; Court lot, 188 Court Ave.; AT&T lot, 208 Court Ave.; and Madison lot, 220 Madison Ave.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host Kate O’Hearn, author of the Pegasus series and the Valkyrie series for young readers, for a discussion and signing Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. Copies of the new Valkyrie book, “The Runaway,” as well as O’Hearn’s backlist titles will be available for purchase. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Memphis Police Major Lambert Ross, commander of the Real Time Crime Center, will discuss body cameras and in-car video systems. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will wrap up the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “What Tomorrow Brings” Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Facing History and Ourselves will facilitate a discussion of the film after the screening. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

PizzaRev will hold a grand opening for its first Memphis location Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at 6450 Poplar Ave., suite 119. In conjunction with the opening, Thursday will be a pay-what-you-want fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital; customers can pay what they want for a personal pizza, with all money raised being donated to the hospital. For details, visit pizzarev.com.