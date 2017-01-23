Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Vols Promote Larry Scott, Hire Mike Canales as QB Coach

By STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer

Updated 5:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has promoted Larry Scott to offensive coordinator and has hired Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced the moves Friday.

Scott was Tennessee's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator this past season. Jones announced Friday that Charlton Warren, hired Monday as defensive backs coach, also will coordinate special teams.

Canales has 32 years of coaching experience. He coached running backs and tight ends at Utah State this past season.

Scott went 4-2 as Miami's interim head coach for the final six games of the 2015 season. Canales served two stints as North Texas' interim head coach in 2010 and 2015, and he posted a combined 3-9 record.

Scott replaces Mike DeBord, who stepped down as Tennessee's offensive coordinator to take the same position at Indiana.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 80 80 1,143
MORTGAGES 81 81 1,450
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 2,022
BANKRUPTCIES 58 58 837
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 27 353
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 777
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 13 197

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.