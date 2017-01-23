The Week Ahead: January 24-30

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Good morning, Memphis! With the big inauguration done, some political decisions are on the horizon closer to home, including the election of a state Democratic Party chairman. Plus, discussions resume on the Memphis Zoo parking reconfiguration. We won’t say size matters, but the dimensions of those spaces is still on the table. Check out details on those plus what else you need to know in The Week Ahead...

Youth Villages’ annual Soup Sunday takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FedExForum. Sample a smorgasbord of soups, breads, desserts and other delicacies from area restaurants, plus enjoy live music, contests, a magic show and more to benefit Youth Villages.

Wednesday is Nerd Night – sorry, “Nerd Nite” – at Rec Room. It will be the local version of a monthly event held in dozens of cities around the world. During these events, participants give short presentations on basically whatever while the audience imbibes and listens attentively.

We note that one of the presentations will focus on the “Paul is Dead” rumors from the 1960s. No one asked for our input, but we’d be more than happy to follow that with a gripping presentation on why McCartney is one of the most brilliant, innovative bassists – and, heck, artists – in all of rock. “Silly Love Songs” notwithstanding.

Nerd Nite gets going Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Rec Room, 3000 Broad Ave.

The annual camp-out outside Shelby County Schools headquarters is just about over. The camp-out endures despite assurances from the school system that more than 99 percent of those parents seeking a place in a particular optional school get a place in that school. Nevertheless, the camp-out is on until Monday, when SCS begins handing out the bar-coded applications that must be dropped off, mailed in or submitted online by 5 p.m. Wednesday for consideration.

The Shelby County School board has its first work session of 2017 Tuesday evening and the board should have an update on the camp-out as well as the newest optional school – the T-STEM program at East High that begins this coming August.

You may think we are in a political lull locally with Donald Trump’s inauguration and new administration and all. But Wednesday is the deadline for local and state candidates to file those campaign finance reports with the state that cover the last quarter of election year 2016. That will take in the run-up to the November general election.

The committee working out the specifics of the Memphis Zoo parking expansion in Overton Park meet Friday at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library to resume their discussions about what size the extra parking spaces should be. The standard set in the city council resolution approved last year is 10 feet by 20 feet, and zoo representatives on the committee served notice that they will not agree to any reduction of that.

As that is going on, the newest Shelby County Circuit Court Judge, Mary Wagner, will formally take the oath of office from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. While he’s in town, Haslam is likely to talk more about his gas tax proposal unveiled in Nashville last week.

Tennessee Democrats gather in Nashville Saturday for the election of a party chairman. And current chairwoman Mary Mancini has some competition in the wake of a third consecutive presidential general election in which the state’s 11 electoral votes when to the Republican presidential nominee. The outcome Saturday will be a guide to how much the state party is likely to change going forward into the Trump administration.

The giant bunnies in Overton Park come down Sunday as the "Intrude" exhibit at the Brooks comes to an end. “Intrude,” by artist Amanda Parer, is the formal name of the latest in a series of outdoor art installations the Brooks is sponsoring. .

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors Wednesday at 7 p.m. at FedExForum. Through 42 games, the Raptors were 28-14 and owned the second-best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies were 25-14 through Jan. 19 and had the sixth-best mark in the Western Conference. Tickets here.

The University of Memphis basketball team will play East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference contest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum. Tickets here.

Incognito! Art Auction and Party will be held Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memphis Botanic Garden. Come for an evening of art, drinks, and hors d'oeuvres, with silent auction bidding and special guest host Kacky Walton of WKNO's “Checking on the Arts.”

