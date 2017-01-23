VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Memphian Evans Elected Chair of TVA Board

The Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors has unanimously elected Memphian V. Lynn Evans chair of the board.

Evans’ election marks three firsts for TVA: She’s the first African-American, the first woman and the first Memphian to chair the board in TVA’s 83-year history.

“I am honored that my fellow board members have confidence in my abilities to serve as chair,” Evans said in a statement. “TVA has made great strides in the past four years to improve its financial and operational performance. I look forward to our continuous efforts to set strategic priorities and drive for strong results, which benefit all of the people of the Tennessee Valley.”

Evans was sworn in to the TVA board in January 2013. A native of Anguilla, Mississippi, she has chaired the board’s Audit, Risk, and Regulation Committee since 2014. She has also served on the Nuclear Oversight, People and Performance and External Relations committees.

Evans owns V. Lynn Evans, CPA, a certified public accounting and consulting firm established in 1983 and located in Downtown Memphis.

During her service on the Memphis Light, Gas & Water board of commissioners, Evans was chair from 2008 to 2009. She also has served on the board of directors of First Alliance Bank in Memphis since its inception in 1998, and she is also on the board of the Thomas W. Briggs Foundation.

– Daily News staff

FedEx to Begin Air Traffic Tower Renovations

FedEx’s facilities at Memphis International Airport are in line for a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

FedEx Express filed a $2.8 million building permit applications with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for renovations to the FedEx air traffic tower. The permit lists 2903 Sprankel Ave. as the site address and Chris Woods Construction as the contractor.

The renovations come just a few weeks after the shipping giant announced another record-breaking holiday shopping season. In December, FedEx told the Daily News it bulked up its air presence with 30 new aircraft since last year’s peak season.

– Patrick Lantrip

KQ Communications Launches The Memphis 100 News Bytes

KQ Communications has announced the launch of The Memphis 100. As the newest addition to The 100 Cos., the public relations publishing platform is designed to provide quick local news bytes in the form of 100-word articles and 100-second videos focusing on businesses, entertainment, dining and more.

Memphis is the 12th market for The 100 Cos., which selects a local public relations firm to partner with and run each branch. The international publishing network will provide readers with an e-newsletter bi-weekly

"We are agreed to provide The Memphis 100 as a way to celebrate the city that has allowed us to serve for 10 years," said Renee Malone, co-founder and president of KQ Communications, in a statement. "Memphis has many unique and exciting people and places, and sharing their stories is our way of giving back to the community that has graciously given to us."

The public relations, marketing and design firm opened in Memphis in August 2007 and launched a second office in Atlanta in 2016.

For more information about Memphis 100 or to subscribe, visit kqcommunications.com or the100companies.com.

– Don Wade

Horseshoe Casino Opens Spa as Part of $6M Renovation

Horseshoe Tunica, the Mid-South’s entertainment and gaming leader, opened the Spa at Horseshoe Jan. 19, marking the completion of $6 million in renovations that included building the new spa, upgrades to hotel rooms and enhancements to the Founder’s Club entertainment and meeting room.

“The Spa at Horseshoe and the other renovations in this $6 million reinvestment package are an exciting and welcome addition to the Horseshoe Tunica property,” said R. Scott Barber, regional president, Caesars Mid-South, in a statement. “We’ve been No. 1 since day one in Tunica and this is no exception as we now are able to offer the only amber-and-quartz crystal bed in the country and we join the great company of fashion-forward cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles and a few others in offering the Biotec facial treatment,”

The amber-and-quartz crystal bed, which is available only at the House of Elemis in London and Horseshoe Tunica, is a treatment that “stimulates every cell in the body as warm crystals mold and shape around the body, helping alleviate muscular pain and remove toxins,” according to Horseshoe. The Biotec facials, meanwhile, use a machine that “works to switch the skin back on, increasing its natural cellular energy.”

The Spa at Horseshoe also offers traditional massage, facial, manicure, pedicure, body wrap, sauna and salon services. It is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling 662-357-4032.

– Daily News staff

Saint Francis-Memphis Offers Arthritis Seminar

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis orthopedist Richard Ennis is hosting a free community seminar Thursday, Jan. 26, on the prevention and treatment of arthritis.

The seminar, “Arthritis Prevention and Treatment,” will take place at the hospital at 6 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. They can be made by calling 877-624-2762.

Dr. Ennis will also be discussing modifiable risk factors that can reduce the risk or delay the onset of arthritis. These include maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, and eating a healthy diet.

According to Saint Francis, arthritis affects more than 50 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S.

– Andy Meek