Memphis Residential Market Growing, But Slower Than Most Metros, Study Finds

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Memphis ranks last among the nation’s 50 largest markets in a new report assessing current and forecasted housing fundamentals.

Ten-X, a national online real estate transaction platform, complied annual Census data to create its Top Single-Family Housing Markets Report for Winter, which takes into account traditional housing data like sales and permits and combines them with economic data such as population growth, unemployment rates, job growth and wages.

“The fact that we are incorporating that economic data does let us look at the market through a different filter than somebody that is strictly looking at housing numbers,” Rick Sharga, Ten-x’s chief marketing officer, said. “What has been true, historically, is the health of a housing market is inevitably tied to the health of the local economy.”

According to the report, four Florida markets – Orlando, Palm Beach County, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa – held the top spots, with Dallas and Nashville ranking fifth and sixth, respectively.

Overall, growth tended to follow regional boundaries, with areas such as Florida, coastal California and the Pacific Northwest typically faring much better than the Midwest and Northeast.

Even though the average home sale price in Shelby County reached a record high in 2016, Sharga said Memphis still trails many of the other major metros in the county in a number of categories.

“Unlike a lot of other parts of the county, the recovery from the housing market bust isn’t as far along as it is in many other cities,” Sharga said. “Home sales prices are improving, but have trailed the US averages consistently over the last few years, and population growth is probably one of the weaker economic and demographic aspects that we’ve looked at in Memphis.”

Higher unemployment rates than the average US market and only modest job growth contributed to Memphis’ ranking, Sharga said, but he emphasized the market is growing, just at a slower rate than the rest of the country.

“So it’s not just doom and gloom,” Sharga said. “But until the economic factors start to get a little bit more positive, it’s hard to foresee a real boom in the housing industry. That’s not to say that Memphis isn’t recovering and hasn’t come a long way back from where it was at the bottom of the market.”

Lauren Harkins Wiuff, who works for Marx-Bensdorf Realtors in Memphis, said Memphis usually doesn’t experience the extreme peaks and valleys that other metros go through.

“I always thought it was different because Memphis’ pricing has always stayed pretty steady,” Wiuff said. “During the high years in 2005 and 2006 it’s not like our pricing was so out of bounds, but one thing that did happen was that in 2007, we had a lot of builders on the scene.”

During the pre-recession boom years, there was an abundance of speculative homes, and that kind of inventory hasn’t returned to the market, she said.

When asked about the report, Wiuff said some factors, such as the lack of newly built homes and slow population growth, may have hurt Memphis’ ranking, but that some relief may be on the way.

“With the medical district and everything happening there in regards to new jobs being created, I think that we are going to see a bump in our growth from doctors, scientists and medical personnel,” Wiuff said. “Another thing that may be hindering a little bit of our growth is that we keep waiting on the builders to start ramping up, and they just haven’t.”