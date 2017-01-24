Memphis Rep. Hardaway Proposes $15 Minimum Wage

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

NASHVILLE – A debate could be brewing in the General Assembly this session over increasing Tennessee’s minimum wage.

Democratic Rep. G.A. Hardaway of Memphis is pushing legislation to more than double the federal rate of $7.25 per hour, calling low wages more than an economic matter.

“We’ve talked so much about parental influence and home training, parents working three or four jobs just to make what they should make off of one job,” Hardaway says. “That leaves their children to the street.”

Hardaway’s bill would increase the rate to $15 per hour and provide a minimum wage for those working in the service industry who receive tips and are compensated solely by gratuities. It authorizes the Department of Labor and Workforce Development to oversee the rules in compliance with federal law.

The lawmaker from District 93 plans to bring people to Nashville to testify before legislators about their personal lives and how low wages affect them and their families. Hardaway contends employees who receive pay raises would spend that extra money, bolstering the economy, and he doesn’t buy the argument that a higher minimum wage will cost people their jobs.

“You either pass it on to the consumer or you find some other way to create an efficiency,” he says.

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected president in November, thousands of low-wage earners rallied in the Fight for $15, an initiative that could be slowly gaining support. A poll by the Associated Press/GfK found 60 percent of Americans favor raising the minimum wage, and four states passed minimum wage increases in 2016.

Trump has been difficult to peg on the matter, at one point in a Fox News interview saying he might keep the minimum wage and raise it, then saying he would leave it up to states when asked if the minimum wage should rise to $10 an hour.

Hardaway concedes Trump could be a “wild card” in the discussion.

“Nobody but the good Lord can tell you what Donald Trump’s going to do next,” the legislator says. Yet based on the new president’s comments to some groups, he has been “open to” raising the minimum wage, and Hardaway says he plans to see “how open and to what degree.”

The opposition

An effort to raise the federal minimum wage past $10 and tie it to inflation failed in the U.S. Senate in 2014. It will continue meeting hurdles in this state Legislature, including the National Federation of Small Business.

“If you get a minimum wage increase passed, those lower-wage workers will benefit,” says Jim Brown, director of NFIB in Tennessee. “On the other end of it, jobs are going to go away.”

The NFIB has been part of a 10-member business group opposing efforts over the last several years to raise the minimum wage and will do so again this year, Brown says.

Employers would have to cut entry-level workers and start the move toward automation, Brown says. NFIB points toward a Congressional Budget Office 2014 study that found raising the minimum wage to $10.10 could lead to the loss of 500,000 jobs.

Brown says few businesses in Tennessee pay minimum wage and typically only for teenagers. Nationally, about 3.3 million people make the federal minimum wage.

Restaurant servers can be paid a federal rate of $2.13 per hour, but when their tips are added they must make the minimum wage or the employer is required to increase their wage.

A 2015 NFIB letter points out 51 percent of people under 25 make minimum wage, and 64 percent of those being paid the federal minimum wage work part time. Fifty-five percent of employees begin their careers within a dollar of the minimum wage. But of those who start at the federal rate, two-thirds earn more than the minimum wage within a year, according to Brown.

The push for higher minimum wages could affect union contracts, Brown says, because they are tied to wages and an increase would push costs higher, ultimately affecting the price of products.

Still, Hardaway says he is prepared for the debate and expects other bills to be filed to bring the minimum wage to $15 immediately or to scale it up over a number of years.

“We’re going to have that conversation. Too many people are hurting,” Hardaway says.

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter covering the Legislature for The Memphis Daily News. He can be reached at sstockard44@gmail.com.