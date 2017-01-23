Harris Visits With Park Employees on State Outsourcing Plan

VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

NASHVILLE – State Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, and Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, met with Fall Creek Falls State Park employees Friday, Jan. 20, for a town hall discussion on the governor’s proposal to outsource state assets to private companies and potentially eliminate state jobs.

“One of the things we want to accomplish is to make sure the affected employees are informed about the process and how they’re going to be affected,” Harris said. “The other thing is to make sure the public is aware of this outsourcing proposal, and the third thing is to do our job as legislators.”

Some experts say Haslam’s outsourcing plans could affect as many as 10,000 state employees.

The governor’s administration is taking requests from vendors for a contract to manage facilities statewide, everything from university properties to state parks such as Fall Creek Falls in Spencer and Pickwick Landing State Park about two hours east of Shelby County.

A report from auditor KraftCPAs found that state universities could save more than $35 million by outsourcing.

Democrats say part of Haslam’s outsourcing plan involves spending $22 million to renovate Fall Creek Falls’ facilities to prepare it for sale to a private operator.

The Haslam administration has said universities will be allowed to decide whether they will use a facilities management contractor, in addition to promising state workers they will be able to keep their jobs and benefits. State officials say savings will come through the ability to buy items in greater bulk and to eliminate subcontracting work.

Groups such as the United Campus Workers have raised doubts about the state’s claims it can save tens of millions of dollars at universities without cutting jobs.

Harris and Clemmons are planning a town hall meeting at Pickwick on Jan. 27.

