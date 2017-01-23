Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 16 | Monday, January 23, 2017

Events

The Orpheum Theatre will present “The Bodyguard: The Musical” Tuesday through Sunday, Jan. 24-29, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for show times and tickets.

Hotel Napoleon will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 Madison Ave. Enjoy specialty hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, beer and wine. Complimentary parking available at Hammond lot, 157 Court Ave.; Court lot, 188 Court Ave.; AT&T lot, 208 Court Ave.; and Madison lot, 220 Madison Ave. 

The Fourth Bluff Ice Rink in Mississippi River Park will offer ice skating lessons Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Taught by the Figure Skating Club of Memphis, the 30-minute lessons are included with the $10 ice rink admission, which also includes skate rental. Visit memphisriverfront.com for hours, events and activities.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host Kate O’Hearn, author of the Pegasus series and the Valkyrie series for young readers, for a discussion and signing Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. Copies of the new Valkyrie book, “The Runaway,” as well as O’Hearn’s backlist titles will be available for purchase. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The topic is The MasterMind Principle, based on the book “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

B.I.G. for Memphis, a business interest group that connects Memphis Police colonels and business leaders, will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Phelps Security, 4932 Park Ave. Memphis Police Major Lambert Ross, commander of the Real Time Crime Center, will discuss body cameras and in-car video systems. Email bigformemphis@phelpssecurity.com or call 901-365-9728.

Facing History and Ourselves and Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will wrap up the Upstanders Film Series with a screening of “What Tomorrow Brings” Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Brooks, 1934 Poplar Ave. Facing History and Ourselves will facilitate a discussion of the film after the screening. Cost is free. Visit brooksmuseum.org.

Circuit Playhouse will present the regional premiere of “Hand to God” Friday, Jan. 27, through Feb. 19 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 80 80 1,143
MORTGAGES 81 81 1,450
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 2,022
BANKRUPTCIES 58 58 837
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 27 353
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 777
MARRIAGE LICENSES 13 13 197

